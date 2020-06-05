Dallas County hits one-day high for new coronavirus cases with 285 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 285 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total count of cases in Dallas County to 11,243, including 250 deaths.

The additional death reported today is from a DeSoto man in his 60s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

"Today we saw the highest number of new cases registered for COVID-19," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We have seen a significant increase this week in the average number of daily cases from last week."

Of the total 250 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Judge Jenkins went on to say in a statement about the latest coronavirus case numbers:

"It is particularly important that you avoid crowds at this time, maintain a 6 foot spacing, and wear a cloth face covering when on public transport or business, in addition to good hygiene and frequent hand washing. Bring hand sanitizer when you can't wash frequently, especially if you go to a meeting with people outside your home. Scientific studies have shown that facial coatings are more beneficial to you and those around you than originally thought, and There is growing evidence that they are more protective than we thought even last month. So wear a mask to cover yourself when you go out of business to protect yourself, but also to protect those around you and as an act of solidarity with the community concern of others who don't want to get sick.

I am very concerned about the health of our peaceful protesters and their families. They have been protesting for several days and public health experts definitely do not recommend large meetings at this time. I understand the importance of American law par excellence of freedom of expression and particularly with this important issue at this critical moment in our country's history. We will do everything we can to keep protesters safe, and to that end, I want to see that protesters have a chance to get tested as soon as possible. We will be working on test sites very close to where you are and you will be more than welcome. Protesters can now access the handling sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House.

In partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, we have secured 1,000 hand sanitizers and 1,000 masks, which my office has provided to community organizers such as Mothers Against Police Brutality and also to the Dallas Police Department. These will be available to people who are at the protest and do not have hand sanitizer or a mask. I ask that you consider using disinfectant frequently when you cannot wash your hands. However, if possible, wash your hands, wear the mask, and keep a distance of 6 feet.

We can peacefully protest and be heard from a distance of 6 feet and it is important to keep it safe. COVID-19 disproportionately affects communities of color, both nationally and locally, and we have already lost 250 people since March. So do your best to stay safe, make those smart decisions, and download guidelines for the activities of local health experts here. ”