Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s perspective on race is changing, and Bubba Wallace played a role

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is grateful that Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has stepped forward as a leader in a time of greatest racial conflict in the United States.

"Because without him, we might not have that leadership (within NASCAR) and we might not have that guidance and the opportunity to understand, the opportunity to listen," he said Thursday night in an interview with Scott Van Pelt on the "SportsCenter "from ESPN. "

"You know, that hasn't always been there in our sport, so I don't think I can say enough about how I appreciate Bubba," added Earnhardt.

Wallace spoke to Earnhardt and Mike Davis this week for the "Dale Jr. Download,quot; podcast, and the segment left an impression on Earnhardt. Wallace told the story of a "Driving While Black,quot; police arrest that made him fear for his life.

"One false move, (and) I wouldn't be here talking to you today," Wallace said.

Earnhardt told Van Pelt that such stories, in addition to reactions to the murder of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis, "are impacting me differently,quot; than other racial incidents.

"I'm listening more and I'm really trying to understand how a black person has to think about everything he does," Earnhardt told Van Pelt. "Blacks are telling whites how they should go about their day in a unique way to avoid things we really take for granted or that we don't even have to worry about."

Earnhardt also participated in "Blackout Tuesday," in which Twitter users were encouraged to post a black square on their timelines. After seeing how people reacted to the message, he made an even stronger statement.