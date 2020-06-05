Cynthia Bailey says it is against police brutality, not the police

Cynthia Bailey wanted to clarify one thing on a social media account and shared this post about police brutality. Check it out below. This also sparked a debate among fans: some people said they are anti-police.

"We are not against the police, we are against police brutality,quot; -Al Sharpton # BLM #enoughisenough, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone grabbed her and said, "I am so proud that you are still a leader that we need more like you," while another follower mentioned Porsha Williams, who was also on the street these days: "I know them all." . They are proud of QUEEN PORSHA for upholding their grandfather's legacy by being on the front line.

Cynthia also made sure to post an important birthday message to her social media account in the midst of all this mess.

‘Happy late birthday @ famousdave87! I know I am a bit late sending you some birthday love, but as a result of everything that is happening in the world, my thoughts and my heart have completely focused on the #BLM movement. I know you fully understand my brother. I hope you had an amazing birthday, and I look forward to celebrating with you @thebaileywinecellar very soon. You are a blessing to my life. I love you and appreciate you always🎉❤️🎉 # happybirthdaydave, "she posted.

A follower told Cynthia: cy @ cynthiabailey10 my husband and I met him when we got to your winery! He was very kind and helpful! He recommended 2 types of wine and they were delicious! You definitely have an amazing boy working for you! "

In other news, Cynthia wants people to remember who George Floyd was in the midst of all the protests and looting that are now taking place in the United States. She wants people not to forget essential matters.

Make sure to check out the post he shared on his social media account where he tells people who George Floyd really was.



