Coyote captured in a stunning photo taken on the Golden Gate Overlook Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A Bay Area man on Thursday morning took a remarkable photo of a coyote not found in its natural habitat: standing on the stone wall at the turnoff of the Golden Gate Bridge with the background lapse.

San Anselmo resident Jeff Cooperman emailed KPIX 5 journalist Joe Vázquez, who parked his car at the gazebo by the bridge after swimming at the water park on Friday morning when he saw what he initially thought that it was a dog standing on the stone wall of the gazebo.

Cooperman had his camera and, like several people in the gazebo taking photos, he decided to take a photo. When he got closer to the animal, he realized something else.

“I noticed that it was very thin for a dog. He was clearly a coyote, ”Cooperman wrote. "It seemed pretty quiet and it stayed there for a while while people took photos."

Cooperman, who works in San Francisco for Top Golf as an entertainer, did not have a telephoto lens, so he kept shooting as he approached the coyote.

"Much closer than I would have preferred," Cooperman said in his email. "He finally jumped up and walked through the parking lot, totally comfortable with the people around him."

The coyote quickly disappeared, but not before Cooperman took his photo to capture the moment for posterity.