COVID-19 masks pose a unique problem for the deaf and hard of hearing community – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the deaf and hard of hearing community to face a unique challenge. With more people wearing masks, they even find it difficult to communicate.

Despite the obvious need for a mask, many people find them quite annoying. They fog up his glasses, muffle his speech, but for a deaf person, the mask can be especially problematic.

Many think it would be important if the voices are muffled to a deaf person because they cannot hear them.

Catherine Neymzan directs Blingva Translation Services. She says it is not the voice, it is the lips.

"They have to ask a person to show their lips so they can read them and understand what the question is or what they mean," says Neymzan. "Of course, it is very uncomfortable and challenging."

It is one of those unintended consequences. Deaf people not only need to see other people's lips, but also rely on facial expressions to interpret their tone or emotions.

Natalia is deaf. English is her second language. Before beginning his online interview with KPIX 5, he needed to position the laptop's camera to be able to see the reporter's lips.

So what happens when you meet someone with a mask?

"Sometimes I just don't communicate with the other speaker wearing the mask because it's impossible for me," he said, via text message.

There may be a solution. The masks are made with clear plastic inserts so that people see more of the face: see their smile and yes, read their lips.

Of course if you use ASL sign language then none of this is a problem.