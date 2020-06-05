Coronavirus summary: what happened today

A persistent virus mystery
Since the outbreak began, a question has left public health experts and scientists baffled: Why does the virus cause only mild symptoms in some people and seriously ill others?
We think we know some of the factors. A person's age has been shown to play a role, along with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Smoking can also influence the severity of an infection.
A new study provides more clues.
European geneticists sequenced the genomes of infected patients in Italy and Spain who needed an oxygen supply or a ventilator to search for genetic traits that the patients shared.
They found two points in common. One is a person's blood type. Patients with type A blood were 50 percent more likely to need oxygen or a ventilator.
The second factor showed an even stronger link to Covid-19, but it remains a mystery. That's because the place in the genome the scientists focused on has six genes, and they're not sure which one, exactly, is influencing the course of the virus.
Another head scratcher is why the blood type might play a role in a Covid-19 infection. One idea is that the location in the genome where the blood type is determined also contains a stretch of DNA that can trigger strong immune responses. It is possible that genetic variations can lead to an overreaction in the immune system, causing extensive inflammation and lung damage.
Poverty as an underlying condition: The Times Opinion section found that conditions such as kidney disease and diabetes are much more prevalent among those who earn less in the United States – potentially making Covid-19 more deadly among the poor.
The other global threat to health
Even as doctors fight Covid-19, many are concerned about another looming threat to global public health: antimicrobial resistance.
Some 700,000 people die each year because the medications that once cured their conditions are no longer effective. As the pipeline for new drugs runs out, health experts warn that the same government inaction that allowed the spread of the coronavirus worldwide could lead to an even more deadly epidemic of drug-resistant infections.
Our colleague Andrew Jacobs, who covers health and science, He writes that the problem comes down to the economy: It costs billions to develop a new drug, but pharmaceutical companies have yet to discover a way to benefit from them.
Hot spots
While the pandemic is declining in some of the countries that were affected from the start, the global case count is growing faster than ever. Here are some places that are experiencing particularly severe outbreaks right now.
The death toll in Brazil It topped 30,000 on Tuesday, when authorities reported 1,262 deaths, the highest one-day total in the nation. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat, said: "We are sorry to all the dead, but that is everyone's destiny."
Peru It has more than 170,000 confirmed cases, despite imposing one of the first national blockades in South America. Although the official death toll from the virus is around 5,000, Peru reported 14,000 more deaths than usual in May, suggesting that many people die in their homes.
For months, Egypt He seemed to avoid the worst of the pandemic. But recently, the number of cases there has increased significantly, reaching 27,536 on Tuesday.
Bangladesh He now has 55,000 known cases, and his problems were exacerbated last month by a cyclone that swept communities under closure.
What else are we following?
The Lancet retracted a controversial study that concluded that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective for Covid-19 patients on questions about its data, although more transparent subsequent studies have had similar results.
The chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lawmakers the country needs up to 100,000 contact trackers.
Workers across the United States are told to return to their workplaces. Many of those who refuse out of fear of the virus are losing their jobs, and thousands more are being reported to the state for their unemployment benefits to be cut.
The Trump administration released new requirements for states to report coronavirus data based on the race, ethnicity, age, and sex of people tested for the virus, in an effort to respond to lawmakers' demands for a better picture of the pandemic.
George Floyd, whose death has sparked protests across the country, had the virus weeks before he was killed, an autopsy report showed.
Despite the pandemic, some protesters are detained for more than a day in crowded prisons, some without masks.
