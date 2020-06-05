Home Latest News Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Since the outbreak began, a question has left public health experts and scientists baffled: Why does the virus cause only mild symptoms in some people and seriously ill others?

We think we know some of the factors. A person's age has been shown to play a role, along with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Smoking can also influence the severity of an infection.

A new study provides more clues.

European geneticists sequenced the genomes of infected patients in Italy and Spain who needed an oxygen supply or a ventilator to search for genetic traits that the patients shared.

They found two points in common. One is a person's blood type. Patients with type A blood were 50 percent more likely to need oxygen or a ventilator.

The second factor showed an even stronger link to Covid-19, but it remains a mystery. That's because the place in the genome the scientists focused on has six genes, and they're not sure which one, exactly, is influencing the course of the virus.

Another head scratcher is why the blood type might play a role in a Covid-19 infection. One idea is that the location in the genome where the blood type is determined also contains a stretch of DNA that can trigger strong immune responses. It is possible that genetic variations can lead to an overreaction in the immune system, causing extensive inflammation and lung damage.

Poverty as an underlying condition: The Times Opinion section found that conditions such as kidney disease and diabetes are much more prevalent among those who earn less in the United States – potentially making Covid-19 more deadly among the poor.

Even as doctors fight Covid-19, many are concerned about another looming threat to global public health: antimicrobial resistance.

Some 700,000 people die each year because the medications that once cured their conditions are no longer effective. As the pipeline for new drugs runs out, health experts warn that the same government inaction that allowed the spread of the coronavirus worldwide could lead to an even more deadly epidemic of drug-resistant infections.

Our colleague Andrew Jacobs, who covers health and science, He writes that the problem comes down to the economy: It costs billions to develop a new drug, but pharmaceutical companies have yet to discover a way to benefit from them.

While the pandemic is declining in some of the countries that were affected from the start, the global case count is growing faster than ever. Here are some places that are experiencing particularly severe outbreaks right now.

