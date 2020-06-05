Coronavirus summary: what happened today

A persistent virus mystery

Since the outbreak began, a question has left public health experts and scientists baffled: Why does the virus cause only mild symptoms in some people and seriously ill others?

We think we know some of the factors. A person's age has been shown to play a role, along with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Smoking can also influence the severity of an infection.

A new study provides more clues.

European geneticists sequenced the genomes of infected patients in Italy and Spain who needed an oxygen supply or a ventilator to search for genetic traits that the patients shared.

They found two points in common. One is a person's blood type. Patients with type A blood were 50 percent more likely to need oxygen or a ventilator.