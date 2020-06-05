Conspiracy nutjobs are sabotaging 5G towers with razors and needles – BGR

Anti-5G extremists will go to great lengths to stop the deployment of 5G in places like the UK.

Telecommunications workers reported finding things like razor blades and needles hidden in towers that they have to climb to do their jobs.

5G conspiracy theorists have claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was actually caused (or made worse) by the release of 5G, but there is no evidence to back up those claims.

Conspiracy theorists range from mundane to insane. There are some people who believe that aliens crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. That is a rather meek theory, considering all things. Then you have those who believe that the Earth is flat. That's a little more "out there,quot;, but still not as bad as the anti-vaxxer movement. Now, a new group faces the top spot on the charts: people who for some reason believe 5G wireless networks to be deadly.

It is actually quite difficult to trace the origins of the "5G Kills,quot; conspiracy, but it gained a lot of speed during the early stages of the new coronavirus pandemic. Believers insisted that there was no real virus and that all the pain and anguish that spread throughout the world was the result of the 5G wireless towers that came to life. Now, some are taking drastic (and illegal) steps to prevent the release of 5G.

How The edge Telecommunications network engineers in the UK have reportedly uncovered the lengths that 5G conspiracy theorists are willing to go to prevent the network from growing. Along with nearly 100 confirmed arson attempts at wireless communication tower locations, engineers are finding things like razor blades and needles hidden in utility poles going up for service or upgrades.

Incidents and reports are apparently growing at a faster rate in the UK, but attacks on 5G towers and even attacks on telecom workers have been documented in several countries, including the United States.

The science behind how wireless signals work reveals that there is no reason to be alarmed. Groups like Ofcom have put together very easy-to-understand explanators that show where in the electromagnetic spectrum 5G signals are located. Things like X-rays and gamma rays are known to be harmful to some living organisms, including humans, but 5G wireless signals aren't even remotely comparable.

It is not uncommon for humans to try to make sense of confusing times by blaming it on them. The coronavirus pandemic is confusing, terrifying and makes us feel great uncertainty for the future. Unfortunately, some people have decided that wireless technology is somehow to blame, and they believe so strongly that they are willing to harm others to voice their point.

The feature in The edge It offers some chilling accounts of clashes between telecommunications workers and anti-5G extremists. It's definitely worth reading … unless, of course, you would like to keep some of your faith in humanity.

Image Source: Photo by Simon Belcher / imageBROKER / Shutterstock