Composer Shaina Taub back home after arrest at front entrance while cheering on peaceful protesters

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The singer, who made an appearance in the Off-Broadway production of & # 39; Hadestown & # 39 ;, and her husband Matt Gehring were detained by police in New York City on Thursday night, June 4.

Up News Info –

Shaina taub he's safe at home after a recent arrest. On Friday morning, June 5, the songwriter and singer announced that she and her husband Matt Gehring They have been released from police custody after being arrested the night before while cheering for a peaceful protest from the front of their apartment building in New York City.

"Thank you all for your concern, Matt and I are home and totally fine," Taub shared with his Twitter followers. In the same tweet, he called for a change to the unfair system, as he stated: "What is NOT right is this brutal and unfair system that perpetually dehumanizes people of color. So show yourself, donate, call, make your voices heard We will NOT defend this state sponsored violence ANYWHERE else. "

Shaina Taub assured her followers that she and her husband are doing well after the arrest in New York.

Shortly before, Taub uploaded a video and photos of Thursday's arrest on Instagram. In the video, a police officer can be heard suggesting they were breaking the curfew. People inside, however, argued that Gehring was a resident of the building. "Last night, my husband and I were arrested at the entrance to our building at the UWS just after 8pm," wrote Taub. "We were literally on the steps with our neighbors cheering for a peaceful protest on our block."

"This was my little visceral window on police brutality that blacks have experienced for centuries," Taub continued explaining. "The policeman who arrested me was intentionally hurting me with his strong grip and when I calmly asked him to stop, he shoved me hard and yelled in my face 'this is what you have. Handcuffs are supposed to They hurt. We were brought to the compound along with the young man who was illegally arrested while working in the food delivery. #defundthepolice. "

<br />

The singer, who made an appearance in the off-Broadway production of "Hadestown," then responded to a tweet about an arrest made at a delivery man. "We were in the police car with this young gentleman," he said. "He had every right to be there, and the way the police treated him was disgusting."

Shaina Taub complained about the police treatment of an arrested delivery boy.

Taub's husband Gehring, meanwhile, was asking his followers to recommend a doctor for him after his release. "I am looking for a doctor to check my arms and wrist. I have had pain and tingling from a single arrest," he explained. A Twitter post. "I don't have insurance. Any recommendation please send it to me."

Matt Gehring sought the doctor's recommendation after release from police custody.

An 8 P.M. at 5 am. The curfew has been implemented in New York City in the wake of continued Black Lives Matter protests that have swept across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd. Mayor Bill de Blasio has previously announced that the city-wide curfew will not be removed until Monday morning, June 8.