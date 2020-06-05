Comedian Everett Bryam teases Kendall Jenner by giving the police Pepsi Cola

On 2 June, a comedian at a demonstration in Los Angeles reportedly gave police officers Pepsi cans as a way to mock Kendall Jenner, the keeping up with the Kardashians star, after his controversial Pepsi commercial in 2017.

Comedian Everett Bryam took the opportunity on Tuesday to tease the reality star and supermodel by mocking the infamous ad that capitalized on the protests taking place in the United States at the time.

As previously reported, Kendall Jenner participated in a Pepsi ad in which the supermodel ends a photo shoot and then hands over a can of Pepsi to police officers who are in the midst of fighting the protesters.

The ad was criticized on social media for capitalizing on the political turmoil at the time in a muffled way. Furthermore, some accused him of oversimplifying to the point of absurdity, and an example of over-marketing.

Everett reportedly mocked the gesture trying it out for himself. He approached the police officer and tried to give him the Pepsi, but the officer rejected the offer. The policeman said in the clip, "I don't drink soda."

Another protester tried to do the same, and a Twitter user wrote in the caption that they could not believe that someone else was trying to deliver a Pepsi. Of course, this is not the only controversy that Kendall has found himself in the middle.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Kendall had to pay a fine for her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal that occurred in 2017. Kendall was just one of many models who promoted the doomed festival on their social media after receiving a lump sum of money to do it.

Netflix Fyre The documentary questioned the role of social media influencers in society, asking if it was necessary to update regulations to address how marketing products are handled. Khloe Kardashian has been accused of similar transgressions, especially of Jameela Jamil.



