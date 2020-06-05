Colin Kaepernick's Kneeling Timeline: How Protests During the National Anthem Started a Movement in the NFL

Nearly four years after he began protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by sitting down and then kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games, Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job.

Kaepernick, now a 32-year-old free agent quarterback who has not played in the NFL since the last week of the 2016 season, ended up spending six years with the 49ers before his peaceful protest led to him apparently being blocked by the league. . team owners He remains a polarizing civil rights activist to this day, despite the fact that he is no longer awarded the NFL quarterback platform.

That's why Kaepernick's name was immediately referenced when the NFL recently released what was digested as an empty statement about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Similar responses occurred when Kaepernick's former team made their own statements about the injustice amid global protests over Floyd's death.

However, four years ago, Kaepernick's protests during the national anthem were much more a social wedge than similar protests today. In the days, weeks, months, and years after Kaepernick first explained why he was protesting, the trenches were busy. Some understood and applauded Kaepernick's efforts. Others failed to separate the cause of the protests from the method of protest and repeatedly punished the Field Marshal.

Below is the timeline from then until now, an outline detailing a crossfire of praise and mockery directed at Kaepernick over the past four years. It begins with the night that your previously undetected protest was noticed by a journalist.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling chronology

August 26, 2016 Kaepernick, who is currently entering his sixth NFL season, all with the 49ers, sits on the bench during the national anthem before the San Francisco preseason home game against Green Bay. It is not the first time he has sat down during the hymn, but reporters note his action.

"I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses blacks and people of color," Kaepernick tells NFL Media after the game. "For me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish of me to look the other way. There are bodies on the street and people who are paid leave and run away with the murder."

August 27, 2016 – The 49ers and NFL issue statements about the Kaepernick protest the night before. From the team: "The national anthem is and always will be a special part of the pregame ceremony. It is an opportunity to honor our country and reflect on the great freedoms that are given to us as citizens. By respecting American principles such as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose and participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem. "

From the league: "Players are encouraged, but are not required to stop during the performance of the national anthem."

August 30, 2016 – Former Seahawks and Green Beret player Nate Boyer writes an open letter to Kaepernick from the perspective of a supporting military member. The two meet in person a day later, and Boyer talks to Kaepernick to change his method of protest from sitting to kneeling during the national anthem out of respect.

"We reached a midpoint where he would kneel down next to his teammates," Boyer told HBO. "The soldiers kneel in front of a fallen brother's grave, you know, to show respect. When we are on patrol, you know, and we stop in safety, we kneel down and pull on security."

September 1, 2016 Kaepernick continues his new method of protest, kneeling down instead of sitting down, before the 49ers' last preseason game, a road competition against the Chargers. This time he is joined by San Francisco safety Eric Reid. This becomes the duo's method of protest throughout the season.

September 1, 2016 – After the Chargers game, Kaepernick agrees to donate $ 1 million of his 2016 salary to organizations he believes can help his cause. "The media painted this because I am anti-American, anti-men and women in the armed forces, and that is not the case at all," he says. "I realize that the men and women of the armed forces go out and sacrifice their lives and put themselves at risk for my freedom of expression and my freedoms in this country, and my freedom to take a seat or kneel. So I have the maximum respect for them …

"The message is that we have a lot of problems in this country that we have to deal with. We have a lot of people who are oppressed. We have a lot of people who don't get the same treatment, given the same opportunities. Police brutality is a big thing that should There are many issues that need to be talked about, that must come to life, and we have to solve them. "

September 3, 2016 – 49ers head coach Chip Kelly gives Blaine Gabbert QB's initial job on Kaepernick, who is still recovering from a couple of off-season surgeries (thumb, knee) in addition to shoulder surgery that ended his 2015 season. "I think (Gabbert) understands and controls what we are doing, I think he is a good candidate for what we want to achieve," says Kelly. "I am very confident in what he can do to us offensively."

September 5, 2016 – President Barack Obama defends the Kaepernick protest. "You are exercising your constitutional right to make a statement," Obama said at a press conference during the G20 summit in China. "I think there is a long history of sports figures doing it. I think there are many ways to do it when it comes to the flag and the national anthem."

September 7, 2016 – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks the silence and makes his first public comments on the Kaepernick protests. "I don't necessarily agree with what he's doing," Goodell says, adding: "I support our players when they want to see a change in society, and we don't live in a perfect society. On the other hand, we strongly believe in patriotism in the NFL. Personally, I strongly believe in that. "

September 11, 2016 – On the first Sunday of the 2016 season, many NFL players players follow Kaepernick's lead and protest racial injustice during the national anthem before their games.

September 12, 2016 – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says Kaepernick and other players protesting during the national anthem should leave the country. "You know, you're talking about an important sport, maybe the main sport, and when you see it it leads to many other things," says Trump. "I think it is a great lack of respect and appreciation for our country and I really said that they should try another country, see if they like it more. See how well they will do. See if they will earn $ 20 million to be a quarterback second string. "

September 22, 2016 – Time magazine puts Kaepernick on the cover of its October 5 issue.

September 27, 2016 – Kaepernick responds to Trump's claim that the protests are "disrespectful,quot; to the United States. "He always says America is great again," says Kaepernick of the presidential candidate. "Well, America has never been great for people of color. That's something that needs to be addressed. Let's make America great for the first time."

October 7, 2016 – Kaepernick agrees to restructure his contract with the 49ers. The new deal removes your guaranteed money for 2017, voids the last three years of the contract, and gives Kaepernick the right to opt out after 2016. Before renegotiation, Kaepernick is protected with a loss of value insurance policy. of $ 7.5 million.

October 11, 2016 – Kelly announces that Kaepernick will make his season debut as a 1-4 49ers starter in Week 6 against the Bills. He completes just 13 of 29 passes in a 45-16 loss, but remains the San Francisco starter the rest of the season.

November 8, 2016 – Kaepernick chooses not to vote in the 2016 presidential election. "It was embarrassing to see that these are our two candidates," he says of Trump and Hillary Clinton. "They are both proven liars, and it almost seems like they are trying to debate who is less racist. And at this point … you have to choose the lesser of two evils. But in the end, it is still bad."

December 4, 2016 – Kaepernick is hit by Kelly in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Bears that drops the 49ers to 1-11. Start again the following week against the Jets.

March 1, 2017 – Kaepernick agents tell NFL teams that he will choose not to participate in his contract with the 49ers. The move comes two months after Kelly and CEO Trent Baalke were fired by San Francisco and eventually replaced by new coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO John Lynch. Previous reports had indicated that the 49ers planned to release Kaepernick if he had not chosen not to participate.

March 18, 2017 – Minor QB signings in NFL free agency contribute to the suspicion that Kaepernick is being ruled out by NFL teams. The Bleacher Report publishes a story about how the guys at the NFL headquarters still want nothing to do with him after his protests during the national anthem.

June 5, 2017 – The Seahawks, a team that was interested in signing Kaepernick, instead add Austin Davis to the list. "Colin has been a fantastic football player and will continue to be," said Seattle coach Pete Carroll a couple of days earlier. "Right now, we didn't do anything with it. We know where he is, who he is, and we had a chance to understand him a lot more. He's a starter in this league and I can't imagine anyone has won." Don't give him a chance to play. "

July 31, 2017 – With his team considering signing Kaepernick, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti asks people to pray for his franchise. "I know that we are going to upset some people, and I know that we are going to make happy the people who defended someone who has the right to do what he did," says Bisciotti. "Nonviolent protest is something we've all embraced. I don't like how he did it. Personally, I really liked it when he went from sitting to kneeling. I don't know, I'm a Catholic, we spent a long time kneeling."

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirms that the team has been in contact with Kaepernick.

August 25, 2017 – A year after Kaepernick's first protest, hundreds of his supporters hold a rally outside the NFL headquarters in New York. "We believe the NFL has been complicit in Colin Kaepernick's ostracism," says Symone Sanders, a Democratic strategist and political analyst for CNN. "And today, it is time for the NFL to take a stand."

September 22, 2017 – Trump tells a group of fans in Alabama that players protesting during the national anthem should be fired: "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now."

September 24, 2017 A couple of days after Trump says that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired, players from numerous teams are protesting en masse, with members of various teams remaining in the locker room while the anthem is played. The same day, Trump encourages fans to stop going to NFL games until players "stop disrespecting our Flag and Country."

September 26, 2017 – As protests continue during the national anthem at NFL games, President Trump says Goodell should have suspended Kaepernick, who remains unsigned. Trump also tweets the following: "The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to establish a rule that cannot be knelt during our National Anthem!"

September 26, 2017 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones closes his arms and kneels with the players before playing the national anthem Monday night in Arizona. He and the players represent the royal anthem.

October 8, 2017 – Vice President Mike Pence attends a Colts vs. game. 49ers in Indianapolis, but leaves after players protest during the national anthem. "(President Trump) and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem," Pence tweets, adding, "At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their Courage, resolve, and endurance, now more than ever, we must join our Flag and all that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it is too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. "

October 8, 2017 – Kaepernick confirms to CBS that he still wants to play in the NFL and is working every day to prepare an opportunity.

October 15, 2017 – Kaepernick hires attorney Mark Geragos and files a complaint under the CBA for collusion against NFL owners. The filing states that NFL team owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of labor rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his conscience of peculiar institutions that still undermine racial equality in the United States. "

Geragos says the complaint was filed "only after searching all possible avenues with all NFL teams and their executives."

December 6, 2017 – Beyonce makes a surprise appearance to present Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year ceremony. "With or without the NFL platform, I will continue to work for people," says Kaepernick.

March 15, 2018 – Another period of free agency opens and unfolds without Kaepernick receiving an offer to sign with a team.

April 18, 2018 – With Kaepernick present, his attorneys remove Goodell from NFL headquarters. High-profile NFL names such as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Broncos general manager John Elway and Patriots owner Robert Kraft also sit for statements at various points in the claims process.

May 2, 2018 – After Reid goes through the first waves of unsigned free agency, the NFLPA files a complaint on behalf of security. Reid is being represented by Kaepernick's attorney.

May 23, 2018 – The NFL announces a new rule against kneeling during the national anthem. It gives players the option to stay in the locker room. "We want people to be respectful of the national anthem," says Goodell. "We want people to stop. That's all the staff, and be sure to treat this time with respect. That is something we think we should. We have been very sensitive in making sure we give the players options, but we believe that this moment is important and that we are going to focus on. ”

A day later, Trump praises the league's new anthem stance.

August 3, 2018 – Users realize that Kaepernick's name has been released from a song on the soundtrack of EA Sports' "Madden NFL 19,quot;, evidently for the second year in a row. Her name is finally added to the song in the game.

August 30, 2018 – The NFL's request for a summary judgment to dismiss Kaepernick's complaint is rejected by an independent arbitrator, allowing the case to go to trial.

September 3, 2018 – Nike uses Kaepernick as the face of an advertising campaign. Reactions range from applause to burning shoes.

September 27, 2018 – Kaepernick congratulates Reid on being signed by the Panthers. "Congratulations to my brother, an All-Pro security player who should have signed the first day of free agency, who signed a soccer contract," Kaepernick writes on Instagram. "He was the FIRST person to kneel beside me. Eric is a warrior for social justice, he continues to support his wife, two beautiful daughters, and communities in need."

February 15, 2019 – Kaepernick and Reid settle their collusion complaints against the NFL. "Over the past few months, Mr. Kaepernick's attorney and Mr. Reid have entered into an ongoing dialogue with NFL representatives," attorney Mark Geragos and the NFL said in a joint statement. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending complaints. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement, so neither party will comment further."

March 21, 2019 – The Wall Street Journal reports that the NFL paid less than $ 10 million to resolve Kaepernick and Reid's complaints.

August 8, 2019 – Kaepernick sends a message to NFL teams when he tweets an intense training video. "Five in the morning, five days a week. For three years. I'm still ready," he says in the tweet.

August 9, 2019 – When asked about Kaepernick's message the day before, Trump says he "would love to see,quot; the QB in the NFL. "Only if it's good enough," says Trump. "If he was good enough, they would hire him. Why wouldn't he play if he was good enough? I think if he is good enough, I know the owners. I know (Patriots Robert owner) Kraft, I know a lot of the owners. If it's good enough, they would sign it. I know these people. They would sign it in an instant. They would do their best to win games. So I'd like to see it. "

October 9, 2019 – Quoting Kaepernick, Rihanna confirms that she turned down the opportunity to be the Super Bowl 54 halftime artist. "I couldn't bring myself to do that," she tells Vogue. "What for? Who wins from that? Not my people. It just couldn't be a salesperson. It couldn't be a facilitator. There are things within that organization that I don't agree with at all, and I wasn't willing to do it. go and be of service to them in any way. "

November 13, 2019 – ESPN reports that the NFL has arranged training for Kaepernick so that teams can assess their "readiness,quot; and "level of interest,quot; in a possible return to the league. Kaepernick receives news of the Atlanta training just days in advance, but expresses his enthusiasm "to see the head coaches and general managers,quot; who might attend.

After the league apparently reverses the course of sending Kaepernick a list of team officials who would attend training, Reid, among others, suspects the NFL's motives. "It is false," says Reid. "They want the appearance of giving Colin a chance, but they give him two hours notice and tell him it has to be a Saturday when they know the decision makers are traveling. Is this real? We'll see." "

November 18, 2019 – On the morning of training, Kaepernick and his representatives decide to move out of the venue with little anticipation. The Kaepernick camp says it changed locations because the NFL did not allow full transparency (specifically, media access and adequate video recording) at the Falcons' facility. Kaepernick also opposed the non-standard injury exemption the league wanted him to sign. Only a few of the team reps who came to see Kaepernick follow him from the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, to the field at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

"I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," says Kaepernick after training at the new location. "We all know why. I went out and showed it today in front of everyone. Stop running away from the truth. Stop running away from people."

May 29, 2020 – Kaepernick defends protests after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. "When courtesy leads to death, rebellion is the only logical reaction," says Kaepernick. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have a right to fight! Rest in power, George Floyd."

May 30, 2020 – The NFL issues a statement on Floyd's death and subsequent global protests, and the league ends with heavy doses of Kaepernick in his mentions, with many of the reactions along the lines of "You could have led the fight against police brutality and racial injustice four years ago, but instead you worked against peaceful protesters like Kaepernick. " The 49ers receive a similar reminder when they participate in Black Tuesday.