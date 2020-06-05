Closes 154 stores next week, including 4 in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– J.C. Plano-based Penney said Thursday it will begin closing 154 of its stores next week in what it calls the first phase of its efforts to reduce its footprint.

Four of those stores are in North Texas.

A list of all store closings was posted on the Penney website.

The retailer said it could take 10-16 weeks to complete the closings.

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, becoming the largest retailer since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were in debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who increasingly skip the mall and shop online.

As part of his bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said he planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave him with just over 600 locations.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)