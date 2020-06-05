Christopher threatens the Gulf coast of Louisiana to Florida

Tropical storm Cristóbal, which forced evacuations and killed many people in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, is expected to make landfall Sunday night in Louisiana, where authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared the emergency on Thursday, warning residents to prepare to evacuate their homes before tropical storm conditions. Officials in states vulnerable to hurricanes have recognized that finding safe haven elsewhere could be complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Christopher could have in Louisiana, now is the time to make his plans," Edwards said in a statement urging people to prepare a supply of face covers, disinfectant. for disinfecting hands and wipes.