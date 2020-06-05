Christopher strengthens in tropical storm as it approaches the coast of the Gulf of EE. USA – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(/CNN) – Christopher was strengthened in a tropical storm Friday as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, the third named system in an already active hurricane season, had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical storm and storm surge alerts have been issued for parts of the US Gulf Coast. As the tropical storm Christopher threatens to make landfall on the Louisiana coast this weekend.

The latest forecast predicts that Christopher will move to the Gulf Coast as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to hit the US Gulf Coast. USA Between Texas and Florida as early as Saturday night, according to NHC forecasts. The strength of the storm and where it might hit are likely to clear up on Saturday morning.

"The strongest winds, the greatest storm surge, and the heaviest rain can occur east of where Christopher makes landfall, so not only the Louisiana coast is at risk, but also Mississippi, Alabama, and even the Florida Panhandle,quot; CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

"It appears that flooding will be the storm's greatest threat and could occur over a wide area from Texas to Florida," he added. "It could produce widespread heavy rains directly associated with the storm and with a large amount of tropical moisture that is already being channeled to places like Florida."

Starting at 2 p.m. ET Friday, Christopher had winds of 35 mph and gusts of 45 mph and was moving north at 12 mph as he begins to drift away from Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

"This situation is different from other types of storms that we have dealt with in the past because this is the first time that I am aware of where we had to deal with a storm and at the same time deal with a pandemic," Abbott said. he said during a press conference on Friday.

A tropical storm alert was issued for the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas. A tropical storm watch means that conditions including strong winds and heavy rain are possible within the watch area, usually within 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A storm alert was issued for the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico from Indian Pass to Aripeka, Florida, and from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne. A storm alert means that there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the shore at the indicated locations over the next 48 hours.

Flood risk would decrease if storm accelerates

Christopher had weakened in a tropical depression, but gradually regained strength to become a tropical storm.

"If the center can maintain any structure, then it will allow the storm to quickly strengthen once it re-enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said Friday.

A storm that is more intact will be more likely to intensify or maintain its strength than a weak and uneven storm.

But even then, there are more factors that influence intensity.

"There appear to be some limiting factors before the storm to prevent it from intensifying in a hurricane, with wind shear and expected dry air that the storm will carry," Hennen said, explaining why he is skeptical that the storm will strengthen significantly.

If the storm accelerates and does not persist along the United States coast, the risk of flooding will decrease.

A tropical storm warning is also implemented on Friday for parts of the Yucatan peninsula.

Christopher has already produced deadly floods in Mexico. Portions of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador could receive another 10 to 15 inches of rain through Friday, bringing the total rainfall from Saturday to about 35 inches.

The rain will continue to bring dangerous flash floods and landslides to the region. As the storm moves away from the Mexican coast, the rain will decrease.

