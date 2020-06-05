Children come to learn, cry at the George Floyd Memorial in S. Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The children have not fled from 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd died. Many, in fact, have come to learn, cry and see how the story unfolds before their eyes.

"I think it is very sad that blacks, my people, are being killed for no reason," said Bethani Sackor, 11.

Sackor, who came to see the memorial with his mother, does not think it is too early to start talking about difficult topics.

"Everyone needs to be educated about this because it is not okay for this to happen," he said.

Dozens of children walk through the monuments and murals that surround the street. They watch people pay their respects to Floyd.

"There was a man who lay down on the ground and took off his shoes and put one of them on his neck, and he stayed like that for eight minutes and forty seconds to symbolize George Floyd," said Ye, 10. Ela Garama-Yahav.

Garama-Yahav's parents are glad that their children are curious to learn. "It is very important for us to keep them up to date on what is happening in the world," said their father.

The intersection is now a space where young minds can explore how they want to treat others in the world.

"It was very important for us to take down the children so they could see unity in the community," said Brian Moss. He is using this intersection as a conversation starter for his three children.

"I tell them to be careful when interacting with the police, but I also tell them that there are people who are good at their jobs," he said.

"That officer shouldn't have done what he did to George Floyd," said one of Moss's sons.

Chicago Avenue and 38th Street are now full of music; without a police presence it is a space that the community is demanding.