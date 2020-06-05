Channeling that they hate important work

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; She uses Twitter to respond after being criticized for allegedly demanding that her presence be known at George's funeral.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddish she broke her silence after she was criticized after Rev. Al Sharpton's awkward note at George Floyd's funeral. The comedian went to Twitter on Friday, June 5 to respond to the backlash, not to mention the accusation directed at her.

"Usually, I don't give the bulls ** t some people throw at me, not today," he tweeted. "We are in the midst of fighting for our lives. I was blessed and honored to be asked to attend the memorial service for George Floyd, our brother, who was assassinated, which led to this moment."

Denying the accusation, the "Girls Tour"Estrella added," Please don't waste this critical moment to make up shit for yourself. "He went on to ask people not to focus on the negative things, but" channel that energy into important work … our fallen brothers and sisters and stopping this horrible cycle once and for all. "

Tiffany Haddish responded to the backlash after her presence at the George Floyd memorial service.

Tiffany's tweets responded to criticism that she was reportedly targeting the George Monument on Thursday, June 4. When Al Sharpton stepped onto the podium to deliver a speech, he listed the stars in the room, viz. Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Will packer, Master P and YOU.

For a time, the Baptist minister seemed to forget that Tiffany was also present, before anyone reminded her. "Is Tiffany here?" he asked in the living room, after which you can hear the comedian's voice presumably telling the civil rights activist that she was, in fact, there.

Although Tiffany didn't seem to be demanding a greeting from Al Sharpton or complaining that she forgot about her, people still called her on Twitter. "But Tiffany Haddish, what are you doing? Can't you be doing that because of a forgotten scream at a funeral?" One person tore her apart.

Another accused her: "The fact that Tiffany Haddish is making her presence known at George Floyd's memorial doesn't sit well with me. It's not about you, sister. #GeorgeFloyd." A third person replied in disbelief: "He clicked to see why Tiffany Haddish is in fashion … a scream. A scream at a funeral."

Some others, however, have come to Tiffany's defense and expressed confusion about why Al Sharpton thanked those celebrities in the first place. "THIS WHOLE Tiffany Haddish thing is a LIE‼ DID ANY OF YOU LOOK AT THE SERVICE?!?!" one person struck back at the critics.

"It seemed like Tiffany Haddish didn't want to be called, but that Rev Al named a group of guys, forgot her and then said 'He was so busy joking with Kevin Hart that I didn't even look at you.' I can see the offense at that, "another tried to explain.