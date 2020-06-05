Changes underway at the Dallas Police Department in response to the death in custody of George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The change is now underway at the Dallas Police Department after four Minneapolis police officers face criminal charges for the murder of George Floyd.

It's all part of the Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax's plan called "One Dallas R.E.A.L. Change."

A city press release says it means "responsible, equitable, responsible and legitimate efforts to build and maintain a more seamless union between all of Dallas."

Effectively immediately, DPD has implemented a "duty to intervene,quot; policy, which requires officers to stop or attempt to stop when another employee is using force inappropriately or for longer than necessary.

It comes after the Minneapolis police officer knelt his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while three other officers watched.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Friday that, according to Chief Renee Hall's order, officers who "do not intervene and report excessive force will face the same punishment as the author." Solid and very late first step. "

.@ChiefHallDPD order today: Officers who witness but do not intervene and report excessive force will face the same punishment as the author. Solid and very late first step. It was included in the community demand list after our Facebook meeting on Saturday. 🇺🇸 – Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 5, 2020

Terrance Hopkins, president of the Greater Dallas Black Police Association, supports the policy, but said good officers would intervene even without it. “The duty to intervene is really common sense, we all should have it. It was not necessary to leave him in politics, that is human decency. "

George Aranda, president of the Dallas chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, agreed. "It's more or less common sense. This is 2020. If you're an officer who's next to another officer who can do that, then you don't have to be in the police department."

Council member Omar Narváez supports the new written policy. "I am glad that we are making this big change and we are hearing from our own officers that they are happy with that." And they want to know that they can intervene if they need to. "

Starting next Friday, officers must also warn suspects or detainees before firing their weapons.

Aranda said he is concerned about politics. "To express that additional verbiage and perhaps an officer's doubt, it can hinder the officer's ability to do his job. So there is still a dialogue about that. "

When asked if he expressed his concern, Aranda said: “Yes, we expressed it yesterday with Chief Hall. See you later. "

The city said that by June 30, DPD will begin monthly reporting officers' contact details at all stops and traffic citations and create a body-and-camera policy to release videos of critical incidents.

DPD will also review its use of force policies and publish any changes by the end of August.

Hopkins said, "Sometimes we have to explain to the public that sometimes you can go from talking to someone to a deadly force, it can happen like this."

Other changes are also planned in the coming months and within a year.

They include what is called an early warning system.

It would identify officers with three or more incidents that may indicate that additional training and support is needed for officers.

Mayor Eric Johnson has not commented on the specific reforms, but promised changes Friday morning during a memorial service for Floyd. "The promise I make to you is that I will continue as I have throughout my career in public service to support reform efforts."

Up News Info 11 News contacted the Dallas Police Association, the city's largest association, for comment, but received no response.