Cast and Eps Unpack HBO's New Limited Series – ATX – Up News Info

The cast and creatives behind the upcoming HBO period drama, Perry Mason, was available for ATX TV Day 1 … From the couch! virtual festival

From the Downey team, the limited series, which has Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in the lead role, takes place in Los Angeles in the 1930s and serves as an origin story for the famous criminal defense attorney based on Erle's books. Stanley Gardner.

Rhys, who is also a producer on the series, was joined by co-creators and executive producers Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, executive producer Susan Downey, executive producer and director Tim Van Patten, as well as co-stars Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk and Shea Whigham for the opening conversation of the evening.

Downey started the conversation, talking about the nearly 10-year journey with the project.

She shared that she initially contacted Team Downey to make an adaptation of Perry Mason. They had this idea of ​​where they wanted to do as a current feature and Robert (Downey, Jr.) heard it and said, love I love the Perry Mason title, what an opportunity, but I want to go back and go to the origins, the book. "

“We played with it as a feature, but we quickly realized that, in an excellent way, there was a lot of material. As if we couldn't contain it in two hours. So we decided to swing. And at that time we had our agreement at Warner's, and all of that is under the same parent company as HBO, and we brought it there and started developing it as a television show.

The creatives wanted to ensure that this new iteration differed from previous iterations and added new characters that were not part of the Perry Mason series, but were drawn from other Gardner works.

"Once we made the decision to make a prequel, we started going through Gardener," Fitzgerald said. He was a maniac. This guy was writing what, 5,000 words a day, something crazy like that, 80 Perry Mason novels, tons of other novels. We begin to look at all his things. He wrote for cheap detective magazines. He has tons of contributions to those. That's where we threw, "he added." We try to make as many names as you find in this world, something that if you wanted to do a deep dive, you would find someone. "

Like many, Rhys was familiar with the character of Perry Mason, although he admitted that "he has no real recollection of it." Despite his lack of memory, once he heard that the Downey Team and HBO were developing it, he said he instantly felt that "it won't be the Perry Mason, which many people know and love."

"I was immediately intrigued to know who they were going to introduce," he said of his character, whom he described as "very dark" with "a lot of luggage."

He shared that viewers will be "introduced to a huge amount of his backstory." From his time as a veteran of World War I, his family problems, his inherited land problems, the invasive motherhood of the new Los Angeles emergency. He has a lot on his shoulders. "

At the request of HBO and Team Downey, the creator made sure this version was more inclusive and featured strong female characters.

Maslany's character, Sister Alice, certainly fits those descriptions. She is the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, who acts as God's conduit to the City of Angels, and wields great power when she speaks. When it comes to that power, Maslany joked: "Alice has it in spades, at first, so we assume, but there are many factors that control her, be it her mother or the expectation of the church."

Maslany added that "he was fully inspired by the time" and discovered that there are still many themes from that period. "It doesn't seem like a big jump."

Today's session ended with a surprise appearance by Robert Downey Jr. who was listening to the entire interview and joked that thanks to the extensive discussion, "I really understand the show now.

The series takes place during the time the rest of the country is recovering from the Great Depression and L.A. is booming. Petroleum! Olympic Games! Sound film! Evangelical fervor! And a kidnapping of children went very, very wrong! When the case of the decade breaks its door, Mason's relentless pursuit of truth reveals a fractured city and, perhaps, a path to redemption for himself.

Perry Mason debuts June 21 on HBO.