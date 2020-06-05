Cal Fire units respond to brush fire south of Petaluma – Up News Info San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Cal Fire units in North Bay on Friday afternoon have responded to a wildfire blazing along the Lakeville highway south of Petaluma, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. The fire is burning in the Lakeville Highway 4500 block south of Petaluma in Sonoma County.

The so-called Lakeville Fire is currently 20 acres and is 0% contained. Up News Info SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.

