Cal Fire units respond to brush fire south of Petaluma – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Cal Fire units in North Bay on Friday afternoon have responded to a wildfire blazing along the Lakeville highway south of Petaluma, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. The fire is burning in the Lakeville Highway 4500 block south of Petaluma in Sonoma County.

#LakevilleFire CALFIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit crews are on the scene of a wildfire in the 4500 block of Lakeville Hwy south of Petaluma in Sonoma County. The fire is currently 20 acres and 0% contained.

Updates to follow. #CALFIRELNU #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/b7czieUTZI – CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 5, 2020

The so-called Lakeville Fire is currently 20 acres and is 0% contained. Up News Info SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.