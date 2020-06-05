CA Newsom Governor Sets Guidelines to Restart Film and Television Production – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom released his long-awaited guidelines on Friday to restart film and television production in the state amid the current COVID-19 crisis. Interestingly, they were not featured at Newsom's midday press conference, but later in the day.

The California Department of Public Health released the following guide:

Music, television and film production may resume in California, recommended no later than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officials within operating jurisdictions after review of local epidemiological data , including cases per 100,000 population, test positivity rate, and local readiness to support increased healthcare, vulnerable populations, contact tracing, and testing. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew, and other industry workers must comply with safety protocols agreed upon by the workforce and management, which county public health officials they can improve further. Administrative and management personnel must comply with the Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Related story Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Warning Sign Seen as "Slightly Increased" in Hospitalization Rates; Officials closely observing the availability of beds in the ICU

However, reopening for production may not include L.A. County.

Newsom has said that modifications to the regional orientation would be allowed as long as there are county-level certifications that adequate plans exist in case an increase in COVID cases is seen again. As of the end of May, 47 of the 58 counties had made such statements. In particular, L.A. County was not among them, which of course has a huge impact on production.

The governor said in May that his health director has been working with Los Angeles county health director Barbara Ferrer and may consider opening some parts of the county before others. It remains to be seen whether or not that would include the reopening of production.

A technical report, developed by an industry panel, was reportedly released to the governors of New York and California on June 1.

On June 2, his Economic Resilience working group, which includes NBCU CEO Jeff Shell, presented the white paper to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Union leaders said the white paper is only a starting point for negotiating with management's Alliance of Film and Television Producers to restart film and television production.

It was May 26 when the Governor last spoke of these guidelines. That seems like a month ago now.

On the 26th, Newsom announced that while it hoped to come up with guidelines to restart film and television production that day, it was delaying that announcement to speak to guilds and producers.

"We chose to participate a little more formally" in the talks, Newsom said. "We want to extend them (the Up News Info) to the end of this week, possibly this weekend, because we are working with both the industry and the workforce and they want to reinforce some aspects of the

guidelines. "

When asked more specifically about the heist, Newsom said that "the industry and the workforce asked for more time as they solved some problems." He said he sees the delay as a positive development, as some of these were "pre-pandemic" problems.