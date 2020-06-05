BLM-LA sues LAPD, chief of mass arrests, detention – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against the Los Angeles Police Department and Chief Michel Moore, alleging the recent mass arrest of more than 2,600 peaceful protesters, handcuffed on buses without access to baths, water or food. it was a violation of his rights under the United States. and California constitutions.

The proposed class action lawsuit alleges that the police used excessive force and violated the civil rights of protesters who took to the streets to protest police brutality after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officials.

According to the lawsuit, "Los Angeles police used force to end the protests, including the indiscriminate use of so-called,quot; less lethal "weapons that caused injuries," while protesters peacefully participated in legal protests.

The 23-page complaint also contains accounts of protesters who said they were detained in large groups and transported to Los Angeles Police Department jails around the city, detained on buses, or unloaded at garages and similar facilities, where they were later detained with closed hands. tied behind his back.

"All members of the arrest class were held in this manner for a minimum of several hours, and some were held for more than 12 hours in these terribly painful conditions," the lawsuit alleges. "Members of the class The numbness experienced in his hands and requests to loosen the flanges or remove them went unanswered. Without access to the toilets, detainees were forced to urinate on themselves. "

The complaint also alleges that LAPD's actions "interfered with BLM-LA's right to assembly and speech," and that the protests were not under the definition of an illegal assembly, even when the police declared the protests as such.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, a declaratory judgment and precautionary measures on behalf of a class of thousands of protesters. The plaintiffs were also seeking a court order to stop the "practices, policies and customs,quot; of the police responding to future meetings.

A LAPD spokesperson said the department has a policy of rejecting comments on pending litigation.

The proposed class would include at least 10,000 people who were allegedly "hit by so-called,quot; rubber bullets "and / or baton hits administered without legal justification," against appropriate use, to inflict maximum injury, BLM-LA said. .

Kath Rogers, executive director of the Los Angeles National Guild of Lawyers, said at least 575 protesters have registered with her criminal defense organization after being arrested and held "in appalling conditions."

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles that described the curfews imposed throughout southern California as "draconian,quot; and unconstitutional.

