Blac Chyna insults true victims of racial injustice with new accusations against NBC

Two years after suing the stars of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; for interfering with his program, the student of & # 39; Rob and Chyna & # 39; She claims that NBC deprived her of fair treatment because she is black.

The Kardashian clan is not silent on the new accusations of racism Blac Chyna made against NBCUniversal. Through his lawyer, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"the stars responded to the"Rob and Chyna"Alum's latest claims about the real reason her show didn't get a second season renewal, criticizing her for taking advantage of the Black Lives Matter movement."

"This is a 2-year lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count," attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to the press. "Sadly, not surprising to anyone, he has leaned to a new level, shifting his defense to try to take advantage of the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of the true victims of racial injustice and systemic racism" .

Having called Chyna for making use of the country's current turmoil, Singer added in his statement: "We take these allegations very seriously." He went on to emphasize, "Once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna."

Ex's girlfriend Rob Kardashian made the new allegations against NBCU, owner of E! where your show aired right after Gabrielle Unionfiling a complaint of discrimination against the network. Her attorney Lynne Ciani told PageSix: "No one at NBCUniversal informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of having severely beaten Rob."

"Then without Chyna's knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of his daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives who needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of season 2 of & # 39; Rob & Chyna & # 39; due to the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob, "Ciani continued with the allegations.

Insisting that Chyna "was never invited to the emergency meeting", Ciani further suggested that the matter would be handled differently "if Chyna had been a white reality television star, rather than the black reality television star" Unicorn "". The attorney added that "Jenner's false accusation would have been promptly investigated by E! Y NBCUniversal and would have been proven false."

Chyna initially filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner after she was charged with assault, battery, "embarrassing a whore" on social media. In his 2017 complaint, he claimed that the family used his "power and influence" to try to kill his television career.