Blac Chyna calls NBC for alleged racism amid Rob and Chyna lawsuit

Blac Chyna joined the ranks of Gabrielle Union in criticism of the giant network, NBC. She says the network is guilty of racist behavior just a day after Union filed a complaint of discrimination against them, Page Six reported today.

In October 2017, Chyna sued the entire Kardashian family and says they interfered with the program, Rob and Chyna and facilitated its cancellation. The Kardashian-Jenner family responded by stating that their romance with Rob Kardashian had already ended at the time, so there was no point in continuing with Rob and Chyna.

Their lawsuit against them came about four weeks after Chyna's ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian sued her for trying to strangle him with a phone cord.

In a statement to the publication, Lynne Ciani, Chyna's attorney, argued that both the family and NBC would have handled things differently if it had been white.

Additionally, Chyna says NBC deprived her of "due process," based on the color of her skin. Ciana went on to say that network executives at NBC needed to "diversify their executives,quot; to reflect the color of the people who work for them.

Marty Singer, the lawyer for the Kardashian-Jenner family, responded with his own statement accusing Chyna of simply changing the merits of her lawsuit due to what is happening in the world right now, in particular, the protests of Black Lives Matter.

Marty said in her statement on page six that Chyna has "changed her defense more times than we can count." Marty went on to say that their defense remains the same, meaning that if Rob and Chyna are not in a relationship, there cannot be a show about them.

As previously reported, Chyna was supposed to appear in a court of law on May 26, however, it was amended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when his next court date will be.

This is not the only lawsuit that Chyna is currently involved in. The reality star is now battling her former owner who sued her for $ 48,000.



