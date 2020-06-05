Billie Eilish says that sometimes she "dresses like a child,quot; and other times like a "Swaggy Girl & # 39;

In a new interview with British GQ, Billie Eilish shared her thoughts on body image issues and more. The artist, according to Billboard magazine, has spent much of her time in the COVID-19 running of the bulls, but the artist says it is "with good reason."

Billie says she was upset when she went to visit her brother and music collaborator Finneas, and saw people hanging out "everywhere,quot; despite what was happening in the country. According to Eilish, the strangest part of his situation now is that it had previously been oversold everywhere, and now there is nothing planned due to the pandemic.

According to Billboard, British GQ caught up with the singer-songwriter shortly after she won several Grammy Awards in January, just a few months before closing. For that reason, the gender category controversy was fresh on his mind.

Billie says that if she were black, she probably would have been in the rap category. She says that people, especially in the music industry, take a look at what she looks like and don't understand which category to fit into.

Eilish says that everyone wants to put a person in the box, and she has struggled ever since her musical career began. The star says that people thought of her as pop music, but she never thought of her music as "pop music."

With all that considered, Billie says she felt validated by the amount of Grammy she won that year. He validated her and her brother's sense of the gender they fit into. In addition, the 18-year-old artist touched on her "huge,quot; body image problems.

She says much of that comes from the way her ex-boyfriends treated her in the past. According to Eilish, she never felt "wanted," and her old boyfriends did that to her. Billie says that is one of the reasons why she hides her body from the world.

She does not want people to judge her by her appearance. She added, “Sometimes I dress like a child. Sometimes I dress like an arrogant girl.



