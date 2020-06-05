Billie Eilish confesses that she will never feel powerful while in a relationship

WENN / Attaches

Touching on the subject of body image acceptance during an interview, the hitmaker & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; She is sincere about the previous boyfriends, and reveals that none of them has made her feel desired.

Billie eilish You may not get into a romantic relationship anytime soon. When asked if she had a room for someone special as she spread her wings in the music industry, the Grammy winner made a shocking confession that she never felt powerful while in a relationship.

"They broke my heart, of course. People have done some terrible things to me. The madness I've been through. I've never felt powerful in a relationship," said the 18-year-old. old in a cover interview for the July / August issue of GQ. "I did it once, and guess what, I took advantage of that person's kindness. I wasn't used to it."

In terms of finding a boyfriend, Eilish said, "It's very strange, but I don't see it for myself. I know that I will eventually find someone, but at the moment I can't visualize it. I feel like I'm a totally different person when I'm with someone else." People just don't do it for me. " She added: "It's been months and I'm no longer attracted to people. I don't know what's going on … It's actually a kind of drug."

During the chat, the "Bury a Friend" singer was also candid about how her past relationships affected her confidence. "Here's a bomb for you: I never felt wanted," she revealed. "My previous boyfriends never made me feel wanted. None of them. And it's a great thing in my life that I feel like someone has never physically wanted me."

The younger sister of Finneas He continued explaining its impact. "So I dress like I dress, since I don't like to think of you, I mean anyone, everyone, judging it or the size," he said, before pointing out, "But that doesn't mean I won't wake up one day and I will decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before. "

When asked how he felt when wearing a tank top, Eilish opened up about the trapped fall. "Well I do that and suddenly my boobs are trending on Twitter," she said. "What is good, that looks good. Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a smug girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this person that I have created, because sometimes I think that people don't look like a woman. "

The teen star then pointed to the interlude video she made for her new tour that saw her taking off layers of clothing. "That tour video was about all of that. It's me saying, look, there's a body under these clothes and you can't see it. Isn't it a shame? But my body is mine and yours is yours," she elaborated. "Our own bodies are the only real things that are truly ours. I can see it and show it when I want to."