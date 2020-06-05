Bill Russell weighs in on protests after George Floyd's death

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Celtics legend Bill Russell offered some heartfelt thoughts on Wednesday about the recent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The Hall of Fame member, who has been more active on social media lately, turned to Twitter for this statement:

A day earlier, he offered his condolences to the Floyd family.

