Bill Russell weighs in on protests after George Floyd's death

Celtics legend Bill Russell offered some heartfelt thoughts on Wednesday about the recent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The Hall of Fame member, who has been more active on social media lately, turned to Twitter for this statement:

My wife took me to see some of the #protests She said it was emotional and shocking and asked: Can you believe you would experience this again in your life? I said yes, nothing had changed and we'll see some changes, but probably not enough. #GeorgeFloyd @MSNBC @nba @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/ophnSYNfgc – TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 4, 2020

A day earlier, he offered his condolences to the Floyd family.