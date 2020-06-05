Bill Maher says COVID-19 closings "reckless experiment" exacerbated impact of George Floyd protests in many cities – Up News Info

While 10 days of protests following George Floyd's death caused by police have largely replaced COVID-19 as the news of the moment, Bill Maher sees a direct link between the two.

Closing much of the country during the coronavirus pandemic, the Real time The host discussed during a panel segment on the show, motivating more protesters to take to the streets. That additional influx has complicated the response of the local community and increased the burden on the police.

"When you pick up people without hope or work, why not go outside?" Maher said. "I wonder what America will be like. What are police departments like if they have to fight this all the time? Choosing a topic Maher has relentlessly hit during shows broadcast from the lush expanse of her backyard on the West Side of Los Angeles, she complained: "This reckless experiment of closing an entire country for months will not look good in the future. " . "

At other points in the program, Maher described the protests as "justified" and did not expressly combine the looting with peaceful protests. He categorically rejected the response of many Republicans, who have called for a War on Terror reaction to the protests, including the use of military troops. Still, Maher's main point was that one traumatic event in the country led to another.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, who joined the virtual panel with Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks, disagreed with Maher.

"They are not protesting to open up our economy," he said. "They are protesting the murder of this man and the impact it has had on our civil society." But they are wearing their masks. This awareness still exists, even though we are not talking about COVID-19, it is still in the back of their minds as they march and protest. "

Brooks said the economic collapse during the pandemic created "dry tinder" that was ignited by the series of video-recorded racial incidents that culminated in Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25. However, "I don't think it was the closure as such." That intensified the protests.

Two factors have come into play, Brooks said. "First, the virus has disproportionately affected people of color and the poor," he said. "If it were a group of white Republican voters in the suburbs dropping COVID deaths in large numbers, then perhaps the White House response would have been different." That understanding, he added, has created a "benchmark stress" that has been expressed during the protests.

In addition, the tens of millions of jobs lost since March have further affected workers of color, or placed them at risk on the front line of the pandemic.

Maher said that while the media emphasized the milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 100,000 small businesses were lost during the looting in recent days, many of them minority-owned. "It's always about what will ultimately cause the most deaths," he said, before reciting talking points that were apparently in the "release" playbook. Hospital-acquired infections, he said, for example, kill more Americans each year than COVID-19.

"It seems we've focused on this one thing," said Maher. "It was not inevitable that the economy would shut down. … We have had pandemics before."