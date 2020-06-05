Bill Gates is baffled by "stupid,quot; vaccine conspiracy theories about him – BGR

Both governments and private entities, such as the family foundation of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, continue to fight the effects of the ongoing pandemic, although the number of coronaviruses in the US. USA It continues to increase.

During a conversation with reporters on Thursday, Gates himself addressed the conspiracy theories related to the vaccine and the coronavirus that have been circulating about him.

Gates said the misinformation about him is "so stupid,quot; that it's hard to figure out how to deny it.

The coronavirus pandemic in the US USA It has had the unintended effect of shedding light on something that has fascinated me for a while now. It's the second act of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who at 64 has transformed from awkward, biting, and computer-loving aluminum foil into Apple's Steve Jobs and one of the world's leading philanthropists. That includes pledging billions of dollars of his personal fortune, through his family's foundation, to advocating on specific issues like improving health care around the world. As part of that work, he's also been a vocal advocate for the past few years about countries that need to take more action to prepare to combat the pandemics that are coming, and now that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, he's pumping. Tens of millions of dollars in the race to find a successful vaccine for the virus. In addition to doing what he can to increase the government's fight against COVID-19.

That is why Gates says he cannot understand how he has become the target of wacky and silly conspiracy theories, and told reporters on Thursday that the misinformation about him is "so stupid,quot; that it is difficult to know how. tackle it. .

Gates was on a call with reporters ahead of an announcement by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that he is pledging another $ 1.6 billion to the Gavi vaccine alliance – "to deliver life-saving vaccines to the world's poorest countries." , according to the foundation. That adds to the $ 100 million reserved specifically for COVID-19 vaccines. "If the current pandemic has reminded us of anything," said Gates' wife Melinda, "it is the importance of vaccinating against deadly diseases. The promises leaders are making today will help Gavi save even more lives."

Meanwhile, Gates took a moment Thursday to address some of the bizarre myths about him that have been circulating and finding new audiences since the coronavirus outbreak:

A must-have 4-part documentary on Bill Gates' globalist agenda. Extremely well researched and sourced. Anyone who writes this as a "conspiracy theory,quot; after viewing it is in serious denial. # EXPOSEBILLGATES https://t.co/Lq905uvPGF – Christopher M (@ Christo39321718) June 4, 2020

I have a very good friend who told me that she believes Biden is senile and will not vote for him. She said she would write a name. He also said that Bill Gates is working with large pharmacies and that vaccines will be mandatory. How do I communicate with her? 😳 I am very sad …… – SandeeDee (@ Dharma53) June 4, 2020

Q is promoting a conspiracy in which Bill Gates, in collaboration with the New World Order and Illuminati, will implant chips in COVID vaccines. These tokens will have the ability to track thoughts and control people. Search it. It's pretty crazy # ID2020 😂😂😂 – 🦇 The Batman 🦇 (@ thebatman_2020) June 4, 2020

The same kind of thing is also circulating on Facebook, especially with Facebook groups like this:

During the call with reporters, Gates was asked about a recent Yahoo News / YouGov poll that purported to find that 44% of Republicans surveyed said they believed the Microsoft co-founder, according to Yahoo News, "plans to use a COVID -19 massive. " vaccination campaign as a pretext to implant microchips in billions of people and control their movements. "

Gates replied Thursday: "In a way, it's so weird that you almost want to see it as funny, but I guess it really isn't funny." I have never been involved in any kind of microchipping.

"It is almost difficult to deny this because it is so stupid or strange that even repeating it almost seems to give it credibility."

In connection with this, Gates allowed that while he thought that sort of thing was mostly silly and absurd, he believed there might be a small chance that it would actively undermine efforts to transmit a coronavirus to everyone in need.

"If you don't get wide acceptance, then it wouldn't have the dramatic effect you want to have, which means the risk of reintroduction is so low that you can have things like big sporting events again," Gates said. "The misinformation could stop us at some point, but I wouldn't say that is hurting us at this stage."

Image source: Pete Marovich / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock