Benches burned in the Basilica of Santa Maria amid last week's riots – Up News Info

St. Mary's Basilica in Minneapolis says some of its banks were damaged by fire last week amid riots in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

In a message to the community, the basilica said the damage occurred early Thursday morning when bottles of flammable liquid were dumped on the benches, causing a fire.

Two benches and the floor below them were damaged by the flames, the basilica said. Security has been increased since then.

In an interview with the Catholic News Agency, a spokesman for the basilica said the church is focusing on praying for the city, not for harm.

"Our damage compared to what is happening in the city is really minimal, and we would really like to focus on that," the spokesman said.

The basilica is just one of hundreds of buildings in the Twin Cities to be damaged following the eruption of anger at Floyd's death. Over the course of several nights, protesters looted shops and service stations, smashed store fronts and burned several buildings.

Initial estimates of property damage in Minneapolis are around $ 55 million and continue to count. Looting, as well as peaceful protests, have spread to other American cities.

Floyd, a black man, died after being arrested by Minneapolis police for the use of a counterfeit $ 20 bill. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who in a widely seen cell phone video pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, he's charged with second-degree murder.

The other three former officers involved in Floyd's death have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the murder.