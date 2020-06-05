Bekah Martinez and Garrett Yrigoyen discuss police support

Bachelor Nation is divided later Garrett Yrigoyen released a statement in support of "Thin Blue Line," a phrase used in association with the Blue Lives Matter countermovement.

In a long statement, the 31-year-old man expressed his solidarity with the "hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races who represent this slim blue line." He explained, "It is important to me to recognize those who stand in the gap and risk their lives every day for humans of different races and ethnicities, including those who hate them. The thin blue line represents each officer protecting protesters, property and businesses while threatened, attacked, shot, shot, hit with vehicles and other forms of brutality. "

The star, who is engaged to the ex Bachelorette party Becca KufrinHe added that he sympathizes with the "more than 300 (law enforcement officers) wounded, shot or killed in just one week." According to a NBC News report, numerous law enforcement officers have been injured during the protests. Despite Garrett's suggestion, for which he did not provide sources, the rate of police injuries or deaths is not publicly clear.