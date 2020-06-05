Bekah Martinez and Garrett Yrigoyen discuss police support

Bauer-Griffin / GC Images; A B C
Bachelor Nation is divided later Garrett Yrigoyen released a statement in support of "Thin Blue Line," a phrase used in association with the Blue Lives Matter countermovement.
In a long statement, the 31-year-old man expressed his solidarity with the "hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races who represent this slim blue line." He explained, "It is important to me to recognize those who stand in the gap and risk their lives every day for humans of different races and ethnicities, including those who hate them. The thin blue line represents each officer protecting protesters, property and businesses while threatened, attacked, shot, shot, hit with vehicles and other forms of brutality. "
The star, who is engaged to the ex Bachelorette party Becca KufrinHe added that he sympathizes with the "more than 300 (law enforcement officers) wounded, shot or killed in just one week." According to a NBC News report, numerous law enforcement officers have been injured during the protests. Despite Garrett's suggestion, for which he did not provide sources, the rate of police injuries or deaths is not publicly clear.
"They continue to dedicate overtime to their families, they remain silent while they are threatened, hated and assaulted. We cannot judge a whole group of people for the actions of a few. We cannot judge peaceful protesters for the,quot; actions of the few violent protesters, and surely we cannot judge all police officers for the actions of a few bad guys, "Ygrigoyen continued." Remember that when you wear the badge you are still human, with raw emotion, the more brutality you face, the more nervous you become. They come back, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or how negative I told them, they still appear to us when we need them! "
He concluded his message imploring his followers to "remember,quot; law enforcement officers across the country.
Its publication provoked the anger of numerous people, including other members of the Bachelor Nation. Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall and Kendall Long among others.
"Uhhhhh law enforcement CHOOSE to wear a blue uniform. Black people don't choose to be black. Big difference. Also,quot; the more police brutality they face, the more nervous they become "… that's scary because f– k," he said. Bekah. She also wrote "Interestingly,quot; that Garrett was "silent,quot; when she posted a simple box, referencing Black Out Tuesday, but expressed support for the cops.
"You have already made your views known before and here is a great reminder that not much has changed," he said.
The situation escalated when Garrett responded to Bekah's criticism on his Instagram story. In the post, he captured Bekah's comment and wrote, "I remember you telling him how much you loved Becca and that you made a mistake by judging me in the past without knowing me … Needless to say, you never knew me, not yet You know me and you're no longer invited. "
Yrigoyen also explained that he was "advised not to subtitle,quot; his black box, but insisted that it "does not make me racist or remove,quot; the Black Lives Matter movement.
Without directly mentioning Garrett, Bekah expanded her stance in a separate Instagram post.
"Here's the thing: Being black is not a uniform you can take off on your days off, it definitely does not protect you from the justice system, it is not something that you are PAID to be, and it is certainly not something you can give up or withdraw from,quot; he reasoned. "STOP COMPARING THE EXPERIENCE OF A CHOSEN CAREER WITH THE EXPERIENCE OF BEING BLACK. You can love a cop, marry a cop, have a brother who is a cop … and you can still hate the Blue Lives Matter movement and what it represents You can choose to support the police and understand that the "thin blue line,quot; flag now represents and signals IMPORTANT BLUE LIFE for the majority of the population. "
In the comments section, Bekah clarified that he does not "hate the police or believe that their lives matter," but believes that the thin blue line flag "is in direct opposition to Black Lives Matter, regardless of what was intended. originally,quot;. represent."
Courtesy of Fine n & # 39; Funky.
As a final comment on the matter, Bekah revealed that she made a $ 1,000 donation to the National Police Accountability Project on behalf of Garrett.
The coming and going between Garrett and Bekah apparently stopped for the time being, but his fiancée Becca announced in her Instagram story that she would address the controversy in the next episode of Bachelor happy hour with Rachel Lindsay.
In addition, he stated that he is having "many conversations,quot; behind the scenes. "Just because I'm silent with my GI right now doesn't mean I'm silent in my life," Becca wrote.
In 2018, Becca and Garrett's relationship became the center of attention when Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey posted screenshots suggesting that Garrett liked various offensive posts, including ones that mocked Parkland's shooting survivor. David hogg and the trans community. He apologized for his actions and explained that he didn't realize "the effect of a double tap or I like it on Instagram," but he hoped Becca would understand.
Then, as it was revealed that Becca accepted a proposal from Garrett, the couple shared that they were working together on the controversy. "The Instagram situation, I don't approve of that," Becca said at the time. "I know he stands up for his apologies and feels so bad for everyone that he offends, and he didn't mean it, but I just want to go ahead and learn and grow and continue to educate ourselves, and that's all you can ask of someone else, is that someone who recognizes if they make a mistake and do something wrong, and want to learn and grow from it, and that's what it has shown me. "