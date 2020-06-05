Bear destroys interior of SUV in minutes before Placer County MPs window smashes – Up News Info San Francisco

COLFAX (Up News Info Sacramento) – People heading to the Sierra should never forget that the land of bears is there.

Case in point: A hungry bear lured by something inside someone's car completely smashed the vehicle, a video from Placer County Sheriff's agents shows.

"I woke up to missed calls and finally got a call to my wife saying 'hey, we have a bear in your car,'" said Dustin Clark.

The incident occurred in Colfax on Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies responded to investigate a suspicious circumstance report, but instead found a bear locked in a car.

Officers broke one of the car windows to remove the bear. The bear finally jumped, leaving behind a completely wrecked car.

"I mean, he really looted and destroyed the interior of this platform that we've had for 12 years that my wife loved. I still love him. I still don't get rid of him and it's just something to know that this can happen anywhere." Clark said.

