BCA investigates man who died while in Maplewood police custody – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man died while in police custody in Maplewood.

According to the statement, the suspect had a medical problem during his interaction.

The Maplewood Police Department officer stopped a car near White Bear Lake N. and Lydia Ave. N at 5:35 a.m. Friday.

The officer stopped the car on suspicion of theft of propane tanks from a local service station. After it was confirmed that he was suspected of the robbery, the officer handcuffed him and placed him in the back of his patrol while continuing to investigate.

While the suspect was still in the back seat of the car, the officer noted that he had medical problems; The suspect told the officer that he had ingested some drugs.

The officer then called paramedics and the suspect was transported to St. John's Hospital, although he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The statement emphasizes that there was no physical fight between the officer and the suspect, and there are images from the body camera of the incident.