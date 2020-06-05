BBC ready to name its next CEO – Up News Info

The BBC is about to introduce its next CEO after the British broadcaster wrapped up interviews for the lead job, according to industry experts.

Up News Info revealed last night that Tony Hall's successor was about to be announced, and several sources confirmed that the recruitment process had been completed.

BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie has been widely seen as the front-runner during the four-month race to replace Hall, and his name continued to appear in conversations last night.

Others shortlisted include BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, who might well surprise and land the job, as well as UK Amazon chief Doug Gurr and former Dow Jones CEO Will Lewis.

Hall will resign after seven years as BBC CEO. He announced his decision to leave in January.