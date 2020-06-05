BBC names Tim Davie as its next CEO – Up News Info

BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie has been named the new CEO of the BBC. He succeeds Tony Hall, who will resign after seven years as head of the British station.

Davie first joined the BBC in 2005 as chief marketing officer, and took over the corporation's audio unit, before being named CEO of BBC Studios in 2012. He had a brief stint as interim CEO before Hall's arrival in 2013.

Hall announced his decision to leave in January and BBC president David Clementi has overseen a four-month recruitment process. to find a new leader for the license-funded institution.

The recruiting process has not been easy, as several high-profile candidates declined to participate to focus on running their businesses through the coronavirus-induced economic collapse.

Up News Info understands, for example, that All3Media CEO Jane Turton was shortlisted by the BBC, but decided to remain at the helm of Discovery producer and Liberty Global. Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon was another highly imagined contender who did not participate in formal interviews.

The new CEO inherits a station in a confident mood, with his public service credentials and cultural significance that have been honed for production during the coronavirus pandemic. But the challenges loom.

The BBC has not escaped the economic pressures of the pandemic. You need to save £ 125M ($ 156M) on top of your current £ 800M cost reduction target, and there is widespread recognition that content and services will suffer.

The government is still working on plans to decriminalize license fee evasion, plans the BBC strongly opposes, saying it will cost him £ 1B over five years in lost revenue.

The debate sets the stage for an even bigger discussion about whether licensing is still the best way to finance the BBC in the Netflix era. This existential question will be resolved during the statute renewal in 2027.

The most pressing issues for Hall's successor will include the decision to bring the BBC Three youth network to television, grapple with ongoing questions about the fairness of his news production and the intense talent war with giants of the American media.

