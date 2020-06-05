BBC names Tim Davie as its next CEO – Up News Info

BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie has been named the new CEO of the BBC. He succeeds Tony Hall, who will resign after seven years as head of the British station.

Davie was the big favorite for the role, with Up News Info revealing that he was the favorite in April. He first joined the BBC in 2005 as chief marketing officer, and took over the corporation's audio unit, before being named CEO of BBC Studios in 2012. He had a brief stint as interim CEO before the Hall's arrival in 2013.

Davie said he was "honored" to be named for the biggest job in the British media. "This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown how much the BBC cares about people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and fairness, ”added Davie.

Related story BBC ready to name its next CEO

He will earn £ 525,000 ($ 663,000) in his new position, which is 17% more than Hall's salary of £ 450,000. However, it still represents a pay cut for Davie, given that he made £ 600,000 last year running the commercially funded subsidiary BBC Studios. The £ 525,000 salary will not take effect until August 2021, until the time that Hall will take home the same. This is because there is a pay freeze for top management on the BBC.

Hall announced his decision to leave in January and BBC President David Clementi oversaw a four-month recruitment process to find a new leader for the license-funded institution. Davie topped a list of candidates that included BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, Amazon UK chief Doug Gurr and Will Lewis, the former Dow Jones CEO.

The recruiting process has not been easy, as several high-profile candidates declined to participate to focus on running their businesses through the coronavirus-induced economic collapse.

Up News Info understands, for example, that All3Media CEO Jane Turton was shortlisted by the BBC, but decided to remain at the helm of Discovery producer and Liberty Global. Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon was another highly imagined contender who did not participate in formal interviews.

Clementi said: “Tim has a strong track record as CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside and inside the BBC, will ensure that we are in a good position to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. "

The new CEO inherits a station in a confident mood, with his public service credentials and cultural significance that have been honed for production during the coronavirus pandemic. But the challenges loom.

The BBC has not escaped the economic pressures of the pandemic. You need to save £ 125M ($ 156M) on top of your current £ 800M cost reduction target, and there is widespread recognition that content and services will suffer.

The government is still working on plans to decriminalize license fee evasion, plans the BBC strongly opposes, saying it will cost him £ 1B over five years in lost revenue.

The debate sets the stage for an even bigger discussion about whether licensing is still the best way to finance the BBC in the Netflix era. This existential question will be resolved during the statute renewal in 2027.

The most pressing issues for Hall's successor will include the decision to bring the BBC Three youth network to television, grapple with ongoing questions about the fairness of his news production and the intense talent war with giants of the American media.

Before joining the BBC in 2005, Davie held marketing positions at both Pepsico and Procter and Gamble. He has also spent years in the charity sector, as administrator of Children in Need and president of Comic Relief, a role he has just left. In 2018, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him a CBE for his services to international trade and he is currently the co-chair of the government's Creative Industries Council.