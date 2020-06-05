Bay Area Counties, Cities Rescind curfew from dusk to dawn; Some curfews remain in town – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officials allowed dusk-to-dawn curfew orders to expire in most Bay Area cities on Thursday, as well as county-wide curfews in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo, as law enforcement agencies report that the number of acts of looting, violence and arrests decreased.

In a press release, Contra Costa officials noted: “This action does not affect any remaining curfew of the city. Cities will make their own decision on whether curfews are still needed within their business districts or other areas within those cities. ”

Bay Area cities with curfews still in effect include:

Antioch: 6 p.m. at 5 a.m., until June 8.

Fremont: 8 p.m. at 5 a.m., until June 8.

Lafayette: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Orinda: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Pittsburg: 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Pleasant Hill: 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. in "commercial areas,quot; until further notice

Walnut Creek: 8 p.m. at 5 a.m., until June 8

Among the half-dozen other communities in the Bay Area that imposed local curfews, Palo Alto also lifted its order Thursday morning.

"This is an unprecedented moment in the history of our community and the imposition of a curfew was a significant step in ensuring the safety of our

community and business, "said Palo Alto city manager Ed Shikada.

The orders were put into effect after the widespread looting left San Francisco's retail center, Union Square, in ruins and damaged and defaced buildings in San José with graffiti condemning the custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

FULL COVERAGE: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTAS

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the curfew has allowed police to quell the violence that erupted over the weekend.

"After Saturday night, it was important to the safety of our residents to ensure that we were able to prevent the violence and vandalism that had taken place, but we know that the overwhelming majority of people protesting do so peacefully and we are confident that will continue. "Breed said in a statement on Twitter.

Breed has supported the protests, which started last week after the death of Floyd, a black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer arrested him. However, he reminded protesters to remain peaceful.

"As I said at the City Hall rally on Monday, I am the mayor of San Francisco, but first I am a black woman," she posted. "I know what it is to experience injustice, and as someone who grew up here, I am well aware that we have our own legacy of racism to count on and rectify."

Meanwhile, the San José City Council voted 10-1 to allow the curfew to expire Thursday morning. However, council members said that if conditions worsen after restrictions were relaxed, they can revisit it by re-imposing the order.

The council lifted the restriction after receiving complaints that the curfew was a violation of the right of assembly and protest.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Griesey Ponciano, a local teacher and former New York City resident, saw "no difference between (controversial order) stopping and registering (order) in New York."

"His curfew is an act of aggression and gives his officers more freedom to arrest them as they see fit," he said.

On Wednesday night, a crowd of nearly 10,000 protesters marched from Mission San Francisco High School to the Hall of Justice and City Hall.

Authorities said the demonstration was relatively peaceful and that few people were detained.