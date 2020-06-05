Barack Obama addresses racism and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Former POTUS Barack Obama is still acting presidential these days, and during a virtual town hall with local and national leaders, he spoke about the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Let me start by simply acknowledging that we have seen, in the past few months, the kinds of epic changes and events in our country that are as profound as anything I have ever seen in my life," Obama said. "Although we have all been experiencing pain and some interruption, some people have been experiencing it more than others. Especially the pain experienced by [de] George, Breonna, Ahmaud, Tony [McDade], Sean [Reade], and many others to mention, "Obama said.

