At least 7 North Texas cities cancel July 4 events due to coronavirus pandemic, budget deficit – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With a month to go until July 4, Governor Greg Abbott has given his thumbs up for large outdoor gatherings as long as certain security measures are taken.

Despite the announcement, several cities in North Texas continue with their original plans to cancel the events of July 4 of this year.

"I know it will be difficult, especially now," said Pyrotex co-owner Paige Mejia. "I know everyone has been quarantined, they need fireworks, but they also need to come together as a community."

His company is responsible for around 30 July 4th fireworks shows each year. Dallas being his oldest.

"They have officially canceled their fireworks show," he said.

Addison, Garland, Hurst, Irving, Lewisville and Rowlett have also canceled most or all of their events. Hurst and Lewisville mentioned budget concerns.

"Right now, we are seeing a projected deficit of $ 15 million in revenue for the city," said Lewisville city spokesman Matt Martucci. "Our city manager has made it a priority that I would rather cut programs for this year than cut staff."