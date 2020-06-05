A's owner John Fisher decides to pay minor league players, says he's "made a mistake,quot;

After receiving much public criticism, the Athletics on Friday reversed their decision to stop paying their minor league players.

The Athletics were the only MLB team that decided to stop paying minor league players starting June 1, but club owner John Fisher has now vowed to pay them their weekly $ 400 stipend through end of the minor league season.

"I changed my mind after spending a lot of time talking to our team," Fisher told the San Francisco Chronicle. "I came to the conclusion that I had made a mistake."

The original decision to stop paying players was immediately affected by player and fan reaction. Fisher clearly heard what they had to say.

"I have listened to our fans and others, and there is no doubt that this is the right thing to do," said Susan Slusser of the Chronicle. "Clearly we were wrong about this decision. These players represent our future and we will immediately start paying our minor league players. I take responsibility and I am doing well."