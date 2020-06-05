Arson blamed for the destructive fire in the city of Suisun; Wanted Suspects – Up News Info San Francisco

SUISUN CITY (KPIX 5) – A windswept fire that destroyed several houses and killed several animals in the city of Suisun on Wednesday afternoon has now been determined to be arson. Fire investigators said they identified the suspects and that police are looking for them.

Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. About 100 feet behind the Suisun Wildlife Center, in an area where people used a makeshift grill for cooking. He said the fire lost control and spread rapidly when winds began to blow more than 20 miles per hour in the triple-digit heat.

"I'm angry, this is not acceptable. Reckless burning is not acceptable. We need to be better than this," said Vincent.

He said it is considered arson even if they did not intend to burn nearby buildings and houses. Once those suspects are arrested, the chief said they would face "reckless fire,quot; charges.

Firefighters said the vegetation fire burned three houses and caused significant damage to four others on Maple Street. As police searched for suspects on Thursday, the evacuated families returned to assess the damage.

"None of that makes sense, none of it," said owner Richard Lewis.

Part of Lewis's house still stands. But the damage was so severe that he considered it a total loss.

“The attic was on fire. So the firefighters did what they had to do, "said Lewis.

He had lived in the house for 17 years. On Thursday he was crying and incredulous.

"These are weird times right now, man. It's bad," Lewis said.

Vincent said they have already recorded 49 fires in Suisun city so far this year, while they recorded 24 fires in the same period last year. He also noted that there were 18 fires in homeless camps in all of 2019, while there have been 18 so far this year.

The fire chief would not say if the people cooking on that makeshift grill were homeless. But neighbors said homeless people were very active in that area.

Vincent said he is concerned about the fire season and said the department is no longer understaffed due to budget problems.

“This is the first week of June. We are not even in fire season. We are already losing structures. The level of fatigue is really high within the fire service. We have the COVID-19 pandemic. There are ongoing riots that we are trying to prepare for, "Vincent said." It just seems like the worst game in the world for Jumanji. Every week is something new. "

The people at the Suisun Wildlife Center on Kellogg Street are also tired and worried. This is your fourth fire. Executive Director Monique Liguori said the previous three were also intentionally established.

The main center building survived with very minor damage. But they lost some small outbuildings that housed the animals. Liguori said the fire killed four squirrels and three owls they were taking care of.

"Losing the animals is the hardest part," said Liguori. "We can rebuild any of these buildings. But losing animals we've known and loved for many, many years is the hardest part. "

One of the owls that died had been with the center for 17 years.