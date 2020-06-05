Arsenio Hall looks back to organize a Talkshow during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots – Up News Info

Arsenio Hall hosted a successful syndicated talk show late at night from 1989-1994 and, aside from that moment when Bill Clinton played the saxophone on the show, The Arsenio Show Room He will be remembered for how he handled the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

During the riots, which started after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers for violently beating Rodney King, Hall interviewed Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, who called for calm, opened one of his shows with an excerpt from the speech by Martin Luther King "I Have A Dream". , and had guests include Edward James Olmos and Sean Penn.

Here he talks to Up News Info about how he managed to air the show during the riots, moving it from Paramount to a south central church, the similarities and differences between those riots and the current riots, following the murder of George Floyd, and his hope for change. .

He also talks about his own experience with the police and racism and about his arguments with Donald Trump about Celebrity Apprentice.

DEADLINE: Arsenio, thanks for taking the time to talk to me. First of all, how are you?

ARSENIO ROOM: It's been a hell of 2020. There has been so much madness this week that I forgot about the pandemic. I was watching Al Sharpton preach and I saw a spit flying and I said "Oh wait, we are in a pandemic."

DEADLINE: Take us back to 1992. You were host The Arsenio Show Room when the riots started. How was that?

ROOM: It is interesting. I remember Paramount calling me, and they were at Gower and Melrose at the time. You could see the smoke coming out of my office. I call it south Wilshire as you go into the neighborhood. Paramount said they would cancel the show until further notice. At the time, I remembered that Chuck D used to have a line on Public Enemy like CNN in the neighborhood and thought it was really important that I do the show. At that time, there was no Twitter, there was no IG Blackout Tuesday, I felt it was the blue bird.

I went to the offices of Lucie Salhany and Frank Mancuso, and begged them. They made me do a couple of things. One of his problems was if someone got hurt going or coming here, because the riots were going on and it was crazy. I reserved the guests and got the audience because they were very afraid of that. I called my pastor, who was Reverend Cecil "Chip" Murray, First African Methodist Episcopal Church, at the time, and asked if we could get as many people out of my audience as possible tonight. I filled that audience with my church and outsiders because they came anyway. I called Sean Penn and Edward James Olmos and the mayor, they were my guests.

Edward James Olmos came up with something that night that I thought was a little bit of history that a lot of people forgot, and the other night I saw it repeat (in Santa Monica). After the looting, people went out and started sweeping and picking up things. I saw a black and white boy (soldier) carrying a piece of something and it was the perfect picture. Back then, Edward James Olmos called me before I got to the studio and said he had a great idea: let's sweep the city, let's say on the show. That started and it started like a forest fire. Basically we start cleaning the next day. Our meeting point was First AME Church and started throughout the city. People were directing traffic themselves because some of the lights were off. The best of us comes out when the worst of us comes out.

DEADLINE: What made you want to do a show on April 30, 1992?

ROOM: I wanted to put on a show because there was no Twitter or smartphones – you talked to people and you galvanized people. Now, quite the opposite, this smartphone is the new Jesse Jackson, it is the new H. Rap ​​Brown. When he was growing up and something was happening in his neighborhood, he tried to call Operation Push and have Jesse Jackson come to his town to prove that his son was assaulted. Now everyone has the power of Jesse Jackson in your pocket. The best thing that can happen to civil rights is technology. But it also has some negative uses. I was in Santa Monica when things went wrong; I watched children use cell phone technology to meet and avoid the police. Every time you have something so amazing, it affects society in a negative and positive way.

DEADLINE: How significant was it to Mayor Bradley (left) to come on the show and ask for calm?

ROOM: You don't realize that when you're doing a monologue situation and you're looking at Tom Bradley. When I was a kid in Cleveland, I knew who Tom Bradley was. There was something surreal about it. Sean Penn was obviously amazing, but the next day, when you're watching the Channel 9 news and people are rampaging and you watch a clip of Edward James Olmos, that's when you realize the power. It can affect people for positive change.

DEADLINE:Her show reached a younger audience than other shows at the time. How important was that?

ROOM: It is important to try talking to this younger demo. Obviously Bill Clinton appeared on the show (in June 1992) and that was a historic night with a saxophone. It is good that Bush did not come because he would not have had an instrument. I always say, "If Bush played the harmonica, it would have been a different week."

DEADLINE: You covered the riots differently than the other nightly shows. Why do you think it was?

ROOM: I want to say this without criticizing the hosts who were not men of color. You are a product of your environment and your show is a product of the engine in your soul. I'm a different guy than Jay (Leno) or Dave (Letterman) and I had different experiences, so it's very important that I bring those experiences to my comedy, my interview, and my overall approach to what a show should be. When you talk about my program, it was a shared experience from a completely different America. Whether you like it or not, it will be a different show.

DEADLINE: How did your own experiences affect the show?

ARSENIO ROOM: You're dealing with a guy from the streets of Cleveland. When you look at Tamir Rice, who was killed with a toy gun, that's my neighborhood. The bottom line is that he lived in a neighborhood full of young children that looked like Tamir Rice. We remember fake weapons, when you are a teenager, you are very cautious to see when the police search your car, that they do not leave a fake gun. The other day I saw videos of police officers trying to give someone their night stick and get their fingerprints and then punch their hands and make it look like a fight. Those are things that are online now. There are thousands of them in Shaun King's feed because of the cameras.

DEADLINE: Can you talk about your own experiences with the police?

ROOM: Everyone talks about the chat if you're a black parent. I didn't even give the talk when I wanted to give it; You don't even choose when you give it. I remember driving home in a Porsche and my son had that conversation when he was 7 years old because of what happened on the way home that day. He had to explain what had happened. The 7 year olds are very smart, I knew that the police were not very friendly. The police began to tell me something rude, he was a young policeman. But then he calmed down and I looked out the window and there was my angel because there was an older cop and he had done a show for CBS where they had a lot of cops as creative consultants. He knew me. The young man was pre-New Kids on the Block, but when that happened, I was able to show my son that there were two police officers and that not all are bad, one of them solved the problem.

DEADLINE: I'm sure you have other stories like that.

ARSENIO ROOM: The first Dodger game I went to, Magic Johnson hooked me up so I could sit in the front row, right next to the net, and my son was really young and wanted me to pass him to baseball. There was a lady behind me who called an usher and said, "Should they be in this row?" And I started talking to the usher and I was hot, but the point is, you're assuming from the color behind my neck, and I'm not as tall as Magic, who shouldn't be in this row. She thought that it is not possible for this black man and his black son to have these tickets. Therefore, you cannot always choose when you educate your child.

The funny thing is that the young man sitting in the back of the car and sitting in the Dodgers game peacefully protests all over this city when he was 20 years old.

DEADLINE: Have things changed since 1992?

ROOM: It hasn't changed but it encourages me. Drew Brees' example shows that the difference will be education. Many people will never trust him again, but he was educated because he spoke. I don't want whites to keep it inside; Say what you are thinking, because if you say what you are thinking, we can have an open and polite dialogue, then we can speak. The reason so many white people are on the streets right now is because they are educated, even if it is not from the library or from the history lesson. Some people need to admit that they did not listen when Tamir Rice was killed, but now they begin to listen. We need to bring more men like Drew Brees to this country and say that there is another experience in this country and we need to share it with you.

DEADLINE: You have had your own experiences with Donald Trump. Can you talk to that

ROOM: I was him Celebrity Apprentice (in 2012). I remember being close to Trump and we had an argument about Obama because he was kicking those things about him not being from here. It's really surreal to say that, as a black man in America, I had a one-on-one conversation in a hallway with Donald Trump about birtherism. I said, "You think I'm smart enough to be the one Celebrity Apprentice, but not smart enough to spread this nonsense * t you are telling me about one of the greatest achievements of blacks in America and you don't want him to want to be in America, you probably don't even think I'm from Cleveland, you probably think that I'm also from Zaire. I couldn't believe he was looking into my eyes and discussing that with me. He looked at me like he believed it and unfortunately maybe he did, maybe he's just a scammer.

Don't forget that if you're Sway Calloway on the morning radio in New York, you're aware that Trump put out an ad about Central Park 5. If it's me in Hollywood, sitting on the Ivy, maybe you didn't. I don't know. . Trump's name was very popular in rap records, so when I talk about educating ourselves as a nation, I'm not just talking about whites because all of those things existed in Trump and blacks didn't know it. There are people who tell me that I shouldn't have Celebrity Apprentice because there are people who knew who he was then. But NBC asked me to Celebrity Apprentice; It was a job for me and I was trying to support my family.

DEADLINE: You mentioned your son. What are the conversations you have with him?

ROOM: There are times when I will go to one part of the protest and he will go to another. We had a conversation about how officers can do bad things and still get their pension and live very well for the rest of their lives. If that wasn't the case, people might behave a little differently. We also talked about how much money, how much of the city budget, goes to the police and to disbursement. He's talking to me about topics like that, much deeper than me. He is deeper. Mine was "We have to vote". He says we have to vote in every election.

DEADLINE: Would you like to have an evening talk show to discuss these issues?

It is a new day, we have more platforms. That is the great thing. I also think the civil rights movement is a lot like pop music, kids want to listen to Shawn Mendes and Chance the Rapper because they relate to those people, their ages and their experiences. There is a place for guys like me, but I also think there are young voices, like Greta Thunberg and Killer Mike, that young people will listen to, and we have to allow those children to take these shows and these media and lead the way and we have to support them. .

DEADLINE: Despite all this, you sound quite optimistic about the future.

ROOM: My son sent me a photo, it was him and his children and what looked like Osmond's family reunion behind him because they were all white people around him, his friends. When you were young, if you saw Tony Bennett or Peter Lawford with Martin Luther King and Sammy Davis Jr, you knew what was going on. I tell you that unless everyone hears the message and joins the fight, nothing happens and nothing changes. If New Orleans receivers are on one note and the quarterback is on another, you have a horrible team, and the United States is the same way. We need our quarterbacks to be on the same page in all aspects of society.

DEADLINE: Is Joe Biden the correct quarterback?

ROOM: I made a joke in my last Netflix special (right) about Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. It's like wondering who my favorite Menendez brother is. The bottom line is that I am a Republicrat. I do not believe in any politician because I have seen a lot in my life. The bottom line is that it is time for the average man to educate himself and enter politics. If we don't like our politicians, let's be our politicians. Many people want to complain, but they don't want to lead. It is time for these young people to educate themselves and push politicians aside. Some of our brightest Americans are not in the Oval Office. We have brilliant minds in America building and creating things, but our smartest are not in the Oval Office. When you see Obama speak and don't get me wrong, Obama is not a perfect man, but when you see him speak, at least we were closer to having our smartest in the Oval Office.