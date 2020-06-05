Aretha Franklin Amphitheater Summer Concerts Postponed to 2021 – Up News Info Detroit

– Aretha Franklin Amphitheater's 2020 ticketed performances were postponed to 2021.

Aretha says the actual dates for 2021 are still pending.

2020 ticket holders are requested to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the same seat for the 2021 presentation.

All artists on the 2020 line have agreed to reschedule their performance. Artists performing in 2021 include:

Sheila E and Monica Blaire

Maxwell

Brothers Isley and Chaka Khan

Jonathan Butler and Rick Braun and Tim Bowman

Jeezy and T.I.

Power tower

Avery Sunshine and Mike Phillips

Gerald Albright and Kim Waters and Kayla Waters

Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui

PJ Morton and BJ the Chicago Kid

Najee and Alex Bugnon and Latoya London

Christian Scott and Eric Roberson and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle

Will Downing and Lin Rountree

Incognito and Maysa

Joss Stone and Macy Gray

“This was an extremely difficult decision as we prepared for presentations. However, in complying with state and local mandates, it is our responsibility to protect our guests, artists, and staff. We want everyone to be safe and we hope to see you again very soon, ”said Shahida Mausi, President of The Right Productions, Inc. and Manager of Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

