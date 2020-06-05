Apple is testing a better way to change the brightness of the iPad keyboard

Apple is working on a way to make it easier to change the keyboard brightness of the iPad, according to the new code analyzed by 9to5Mac. According to reports, a beta version of iPadOS 13.5.5 contains references to keyboard shortcuts that could change the brightness of the keyboard backlight as well as the iPad screen.

Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is, in many ways, a great solution for advanced iPad users, but the company's continued refusal to include a row of features on its iPad keyboards carries some major downsides. To change the brightness of the keyboard backlight, for example, you currently need to drill down multiple levels in the Settings app.

9to5Mac You haven't actually been able to use the keyboard shortcuts in this beta software, so they may not ship until a later version of iPadOS 13 or even 14. At least Apple seems to have registered that the current situation is less than ideal