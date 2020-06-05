Another NFL statement gives Eric Reid another chance to point out the hypocrisy of the league.

Free security agent Eric Reid has in recent days been using his Twitter account to call the NFL and its teams for what he sees as empty statements about the police murder of George Floyd and subsequent worldwide protests of racial injustice. In your answer to the 49ers' participation in Blackout Tuesday, for example, included the dictionary definition of hypocrisy.

So when the league on Thursday night shared his plans To donate more money to what he considers "worthy organizations,quot; to "tackle systemic racism," the 28-year-old admitted he didn't even know where to start.

"This is a moment of self-reflection for all of us," said the NFL statement. "The NFL is no exception. We support the black community because Black Lives Matter."

To which Reid replied:

"In his self-reflection, he decided to tell us that he donated .00275% of his 2019 income of approximately $ 16 billion to the causes that matter so much to him. However, he has not reported to the police 4 his murder history or addressed his buildings. oppressive themselves …

"In his self-reflection, 2 he did not come to the conclusion 2 apologize for his numerous attempts 2 to subvert the same movement of which he now claims 2 to be a part, including but not limited to: breaking his own protocols in an attempt to force us to kneel down and throw Colin (Kaepernick) …

"In his self-reflection, he did not feel the need to reconcile his aforementioned actions. He is not trying to change the system. You are the system."

To date, we have donated $ 44 million to support hundreds of valuable organizations. This year, we are committing an additional $ 20 million to these causes and will accelerate efforts to highlight your critical work. We know that we can and need to do more. – NFL (@NFL) June 4, 2020

According to his criticism of the NFL, Reid on May 30 answered to the $ 1 million CEO of 49ers Jed York donation "to local and national organizations creating change,quot; by calling the effort diluted.

"No one wants your money, Jed," said Reid. "We want justice. We have always wanted justice." Reid added in another tweet later in the day: "I see many think that money is needed to obtain justice. It is not needed. Money is needed to facilitate injustice. Justice is easy, the system chooses not to give it."

As for the first statement the NFL released last weekend, sparking widespread accusations of hypocrisy and mentions of Kaepernick's name, Reid's response was simple and sarcastic: "I am eager for & # 39; Songs of the Season 2.0 & # 39;".

Reid, of course, played for the 49ers when Kaepernick began to sit and kneel during the games' national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. Reid was the first player to join Kaepernick in protest, and he did so throughout the 2016 season before the quarterback canceled his contract in March. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since then, but Reid, who played for the Panthers the past two seasons, continued the method of protest.

Kaepernick and Reid resolved collusion complaints against the NFL last February. Before Carolina signed him in 2018, Reid felt that NFL teams banned him in the same way that Kaepernick has been for three years.

So it's interesting that Reid, who is still a very good player, remains a free agent in June.