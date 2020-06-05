Angelina Jolie turns 45 with a large donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

WENN

Joining the fight for racial equality and social justice, Brad Pitt's ex-wife declares: "Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained or justified."

Angelina Jolie celebrated its 45th birthday on Thursday June 4th by donating $ 200,000 (£ 159,000) to the National Association for the Advancement of the Legal Defense Fund for People of Color.

The actress and director also issued a statement, in which she applauded the work of justice reform that the organization is doing.

"Rights do not belong to any group to give to another," wrote Jolie. "Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained or justified."

"I hope that we can unite as Americans to address the profound structural errors in our society. I support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in its fight for racial equality, social justice and its call for urgent legislative reform."

Your big cash gift comes days later Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds He also donated $ 200,000 to the cause, to help combat racial injustice after George Floyd's death.

"We have never had to worry about preparing our children for different rules of the law or what could happen if we are stopped in the car," the couple said in a statement. "We don't know what it is like to experience that life day after day. We cannot imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We are ashamed that in the past we have been misinformed about how systemic racism is deeply rooted."

"We have been teaching our children differently than our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our children about everything, everything … especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. "

"We look back and see so many mistakes that have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They have led us to great avenues of education. We are committed to raising our children so they never grow up. Feeding this crazy pattern and so they will do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. "

Lively and Reynolds added: "That is the least we can do to honor not only George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who were killed when the camera was not shooting. this organization (NAACP), its empathy and leadership in Sherrilyn Ifill. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy. "

Floyd's death at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers sparked the latest Black Lives Matter protests, which turned violent over the weekend. Floyd was caught on camera and told a police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest that he was unable to breathe. Finally he passed out and died.

The four officers who arrested him have been forcibly removed and are now facing charges related to his death.