At Up News Info Technica we are proud to be members of the history of the video game archive today. SimRefinery, one of the most "lost,quot; video games in PC games, now exists as a fully playable, albeit unfinished, game, thanks to an Up News Info Technica reader commenting on the story of its legend.

Two weeks ago, I reported a story about Maxis Business Solutions, a subdivision of the game developer that Maxis created as a result of SimCity & # 39;s booming success. Librarian and archivist Phil Salvador published an epic, interview-filled story of one of the earliest examples in the gaming industry of a "serious,quot; gaming division, which was formed as a way to tap into the interest of major companies in use video games for work. training simulators.

As Salvador wrote in May:

Oil refineries are really very complicated. So Chevron wanted Maxis to make them a game like SimCity, to teach employees at his oil refinery in Richmond, California, how it all worked. To be clear, they didn't want a game that was supposed to accurately train people on how to operate an oil refinery or replace a chemical engineering education. That would have been incredibly dangerous. Instead, what they wanted was something to show them how the dynamics of the refinery worked, how all the different pieces fit together invisibly, like SimCity did for the cities.

But while Salvador gathered a lot of information about how the resulting game SimRefinery it worked and how it allowed users to recreate SimCityGauge disasters within your refinery simulation – couldn't find any working copies. "No one clung to SimRefinery because it didn't seem important, "he wrote." It was a unique and unsuccessful training program for an oil refinery in California. In Maxis's grand scheme, it was one of his lesser titles, which has now become an object of interest in the video game community due to its unavailability. "

Challenge accepted

Unsurprisingly, Up News Info Technica's savvy readers and computer history experts took this proclaimed rarity as a challenge, and a new user signed up to comment on the article with an intriguing image load: an apparent copy of SimRefinery on a single 3.5 "disc, labeled only with the game's title in Times New Roman and a black and white Maxis logo. The anonymous user, who uses the username,quot; postbebop "and has so far not responded to our Requests for comment credited the disc to a "retired chemical engineering friend,quot; who had work experience at Chevron in the early 1990s.

After sparking a plan to retrieve the contents of the disc and upload it to archive.org, postbebop fell silent. Until today!

"Not all parts are complete,quot; is the operative phrase of the day. Although, really, Up News Info Technica could use the help of legitimate chemical engineers to make sense of what's in this game. make work properly archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

Like other Maxis "Sim,quot; games, SimRefinery Includes a separate minimap interface. Take its highlighted square to move the visible limits of the game window. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

See that barn in the upper right corner? That sure looks like a SimFarm barn, right? Maxis Business Simulations was known for raising artistic assets from other Maxis projects to prototype at the finish line, so the similarity isn't surprising. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

Illuminated at the bottom. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

The recovered disc includes a "demo,quot; sequence, and this functions as a default game demo with particularly long pauses. This prototype is likely to have been shown in a live demo, with a speaker explaining during breaks how the game would work as a training tool. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

The demo reel opens and clicks various interfaces. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

I will not lie: I have no idea what they mean. I hope that smarter Up News Info readers can share some ideas. archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

All right, that explains everything archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

To buy! To sell! archive.org / Maxis / Chevron

Time to build a plant. (Most of the buttons on the interface don't work, but if you click on the buttons in the panorama window, it will toggle the different options in the main window, which is how I got to this point.)

Without any budgetary notice stopping me, I prepare this plant for construction.

Boom! My first leasing floor!

Just another day at work, accumulating non-toxic abrasive catalysts.

The anonymous user of Up News Info returned to our comment section on Thursday to confirm that they had uploaded the content of the disc, after an apparently annoying extraction process, to archive.org for everyone to download and play. The gallery above is a look at how the incomplete prototype version of the game works as emulated using DOSBox. While that archive.org link will allow interested users to play the prototype in any web browser, the full game download also includes an intro.bat file; starting that with an application like DOSBox will play a prerecorded demo of how the game should work. This demo has some explanatory prompts, but it also has long, unexplained breaks, perhaps meant for a live demo by MBS staff to interested Chevron managers.

Since many of the on-screen buttons don't work properly, and the disc doesn't include anything regarding instructions or documentation, understanding exactly what works in this incomplete compilation of SimRefinery It's still pretty lazy. For now, we know that you can use the in-game menus to mix "recipes,quot; that include potentially explosive compounds like C4 and MTBE. A look at Salvador's Twitch game stream revealed at least one apparent fire, along with calamities like "Regenerator Disorders," which he created with the help of his most resourceful chat members.

So yes, chaos is certainly possible within this incomplete version of SimRefineryWhich article from Salvador would remind you that it was an important point of the software: "If you start to break the refinery, you can see how ruining one part of the plant will affect the other parts of the plant," he wrote. invite them all to play around with the prototype and cause the most intentional and absolutely educational destruction of the refinery possible.