"An Impossible Situation,quot;: How Chief Arradondo Has Fought to Change the Minneapolis Police Department – Up News Info

When Medaria Arradondo was hired to head the Minneapolis Police Department in 2017, she faced an audience recently outraged by the fatal police shooting of a woman who had called 911 and who is still deeply suspicious of the murder of a black man two years earlier. .

Many hoped that Arradondo, the city's first African-American police chief, could change the culture of an department that critics said too often used excessive force and discriminated against people of color. He spoke of restoring confidence during an oath ceremony that turned into a community celebration with songs, dances, and prayers at a center near where he grew up.

But George Floyd's death, which sparked protests across the country over racial injustice and police brutality, has raised questions about whether Arradondo, or any boss, can fix the department now facing a civil rights investigation.

Steve Belton, president and CEO of the Urban League of the Twin Cities, said Arradondo inherited an apartment with a history of misconduct "for many, many, many decades,quot; and "it won't be solved overnight, perhaps not even at this particular moment or with this particular boss. Change takes time. "

Arradondo, a fifth-generation Minnesotan, joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, eventually making his way to the inspector's precinct and chief of the Internal Affairs Unit, which investigates allegations of misconduct by the officers. Along the way, he and four other black officers successfully sued the department for discrimination in promotions, pay, and discipline. His predecessor, Janee Harteau, promoted him to assistant chief in early 2017.

He took over months later, after Harteau was kicked out in the fatal shooting of Australian native Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. The black officer in that case was convicted of third-degree murder and is serving a 12 1/2 year sentence. Damond's death came two years after Jamar Clark, 24, who was black, was killed in a fight with two white police officers, sparking weeks of protests; none of the officers was charged.

Arradondo made some quick changes, including tightening the department's policy on the use of body cameras. But City Council member Steve Fletcher said Arradondo was lenient on discipline in his first year as a boss while working to build the department's morale, making it difficult to remove troublesome officers later.

"I think the boss's heart is in the right place," said Fletcher. "But I don't think this department is going to let it get there."

"I think people understand that he was in an impossible situation," added Fletcher.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Future of Police Department

Police spokesman John Elder said Arradondo has been successful with some changes. For example, all officers, new and busy, must undergo training that emphasizes respectful interaction with the public. Elder said the chief was immersed in Floyd's memorial service on Thursday and was not available for an interview.

Arradondo quickly dismissed the four officers at the scene of Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin, the white officer seen in a cell phone video pressing his knee against Floyd's neck while ignoring pleas that he couldn't breathe, has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges. City records show he had 17 complaints against him, only one of which resulted in discipline. He also shot two people during his 19-year career and was never charged.

The other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Harteau said he received rejection from the union when trying to implement reforms. This week, he asked the president of the police union, Lt. Bob Kroll, to step down after he called the riots in the city "a terrorist movement,quot; and suggested that the police should have been able to use tear gas and more vigorous measures from the start. .

Kroll, who praised Arradondo when he was promoted to chief, said the city is anti-police and retained the necessary resources and manpower. He did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

City data dating from 2015 shows that when police officers use force, 60% of the time the person they are dealing with is black, although only 20% of the population is black.

Belton of the Urban League called the department's culture "toxic."

"They are still within a culture and system designed to serve and protect whites from blacks … and to protect officers in blue from the repercussions," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed civil rights charges related to Floyd's death and will investigate the Minneapolis Police Department to determine if he has engaged in discriminatory practices, Governor Tim Walz said this week.

Fletcher said he wants to examine whether the police department should be dissolved, saying he believes "it is so broken that it can't be fixed."

"I think we need to rebuild from scratch," said Fletcher, vice chairman of the city's public safety committee. He suggested that police duties could be contracted to other law enforcement agencies until the changes are made and Arradondo could be part of that planning.

The idea is not as radical as it might seem, especially since police are now expected to respond to incidents related to drug addictions and mental health issues for which they were not necessarily trained, said Christy López, a professor at Georgetown University. He has directed police department investigations in Ferguson, Missouri and elsewhere.

And assuming "money stops with the boss,quot; in all cases may not be realistic, he said.

"A strong and well-intentioned police chief is necessary but not sufficient, because a chief cannot be everywhere at once,quot; and could have monetary, personnel and political pressures to deal with, López said, adding that Arradondo appears to have adequately responded to Floyd's death.

In addition, some cities have entered into contracts with police unions in which officers exchanged higher wages for better job security in cases of alleged misconduct, he said.

Bob Bennett, an attorney who said he sued the department "hundreds,quot; of times over allegations of police misconduct, said Arradondo probably did his best, but the union has more influence than police bosses.

"I know he wants to reform the department as much as anyone he has ever known or seen," said Bennett. "Hopefully this whole mess will bring about some change."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)