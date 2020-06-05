Amor de Madre, YMCA steps up to aid in sudden grocery drought in North Minneapolis – Up News Info

– On Thursday in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis, the community came together to help those in need in the wake of the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

Dozens gathered in the Cub Foods parking lot on West Broadway Avenue. The supermarket was looted last week and is still closed, creating a huge food and grocery desert in the area.

The event was led by the group Mother’s Love in an effort to provide those supplies, because Cub Foods is more than just a grocery store on the north side.

"We are making sure they have diapers and formula for their babies. Making sure they know where … the closest pharmacy where they can fill their prescription," said Donna Morris of Mother's Love. "Cub Foods is the only grocery store other than Solo Foods, and it's much smaller and (the only option for) this community for at least five miles."

They gathered to overcome life and to overcome it together.

"We have heard from several of the community residents how grateful they are that we are here giving them what they need, because they don't have access right now," Morris said.

At the end of the street is the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA youth center. This is where much of the distributed food will find its way as a distribution point.

Rich Melzer grew up in the city and spent 11 years in professional basketball. He's back on the north side, and he's helping the YMCA provide a beacon of light.

"I mean, we're doing a lot right now, it's honestly hard to articulate, but it's probably the most meaningful job I'm going to be a part of, and I think it's one of the most interesting and dynamic jobs the Y & # 39 has ever had. It's done, and it's a long story, ”said Melzer.

On Thursday, at least some were able to stop and breathe, and maybe even enjoy life for a minute.

