Americans are doing more cleaning and sanitizing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are turning to wild and dangerous tactics, such as drinking and gargling with bleach solutions.

In April, the agency noted an unusual increase in calls to poison control centers for harmful exposures to household cleaning products, such as bleach. The timing linked it to the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 (not statements by President Trump). But to get a clearer idea of ​​what was behind the increase, CDC researchers organized an online survey of household cleaning and disinfection knowledge and practices.

In total, they surveyed 502 US adults. USA And they used statistical weighting to make it representative of the country's population. The findings, published Friday in the CDC's Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, are impressive.

Overall, 60 percent said they were doing more cleaning and disinfection in the midst of the pandemic, and 39 percent admitted to having performed at least one recommended cleaning practice that the CDC considers high-risk.

The most common risky practice was to wash fruits, vegetables, and other foods in bleach solutions. A total of 19 percent said they did this. Thereafter, 18 percent said they used household cleaners, not hand soap, to wash their hands and / or other body parts. Ten percent said it was mistaken for cleaning products and disinfectants.

39% of respondents reported a high-risk cleaning practice.

Knowledge of safe cleaning practices.

Most troubling is that 6 percent of respondents said they intentionally inhaled the fumes from household cleaners, including bleach. And 4 percent of people reported gargling or drinking household cleaners, soap solutions, and bleach solutions.

As expected, 25 percent of respondents also reported unpleasant health effects of exposure to cleaning products, such as dizziness, skin irritation, nausea, and respiratory problems.

In a series of questions about safe cleaning practices, participants did not do well. Only 23 percent knew that hot water should not be used to make chlorine solutions. And only 35 percent knew that bleach should not be mixed with vinegar. Fifty-eight percent knew that bleach should not be mixed with ammonia. (Heating the bleach or mixing it with vinegar or ammonia can create chlorine or chloramine gases that can damage lung tissue.)

Despite the poor performance on these questions, 82 percent reported that they fully or somewhat agreed with the statement that they knew how to safely clean and disinfect their home.

The authors concluded that:

Despite the knowledge gaps and high-risk practices identified in this survey, most respondents believed that they knew how to safely clean and disinfect their homes; therefore, prevention messages should highlight identified gaps in knowledge about safe and effective practices and provide specific information using innovative communication strategies (eg digital and social media) regarding safe cleaning and disinfection.

Those messages include making sure people know how to read safety information on product labels, only use room temperature water when diluting cleaners (unless otherwise stated on the label), avoid mixing chemicals, wear protection to skin and eyes, clean in well-ventilated areas and keep cleaning products out of the reach of children.