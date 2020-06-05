Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos underscores BLM support in Instagram post – Up News Info

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted an email on Instagram on Friday expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement in response to an upset customer.

The screenshot of an email from a customer said it was "disturbing" and "offensive" for Amazon to post a message on its website in solidarity with the movement. The client's name was blurred, but he used the phrase "ALL LIVES ARE IMPORTANT!" which is considered offensive by many, since it seeks to replace the desired message.

"I have to disagree with you," Bezos said to the client. "" Black Lives Matter "does not mean that other lives do not matter. The question of black lives speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk black people face in our system of law enforcement and justice."

Bezos said he does not have to worry that his son "may die from drowning while in detention someday." I want them to know that I support this movement that we see happening around us and that my position will not change, "he said.