Alexis Ohanian withdraws from Reddit directory, wants black candidate

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, steps down from the company's board. Alexis turned to social media to announce his resignation, saying he is doing it for himself, his family and his country.

Alexis shares her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, with Serena Williams, and explains that raising a black daughter plays an important role in her decision.

"I mean that as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him, 'What did you do? "" Wow! Serena is about to take it to Red Lobster, but I'm rambling.

In addition to retiring from the council, Alexis pledges $ 1 million for Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

"I resigned as a member of the reddit board of directors, urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred, and I & # 39; I'm starting with a $ 1 million pledge to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, ”he said.

"I think resignation may be an act of leadership by people in power right now. To all those who fight to fix our broken nation: do not stop. ”

Check out his full message below:

Movements are being made, people are being listened to, and while there is still a LOT to do, some people are making progress individually, in business and in their personal lives.

What do you think of these roommates?

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!